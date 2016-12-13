Man injured in rollover on U.S. 36 in Moultrie County
HAMMOND — One person was hospitalized after a crash Tuesday morning east of Hammond.
According to a state police report, a man was driving a red Chevrolet pickup east on U.S. 36 at Moultrie County Road 1300 E at 9:37 a.m. when he lost control on the icy highway.
The truck left the road, moving to the south ditch before rolling over and coming to a rest in a field.
The man, who has not been identified, was ejected and thrown from the truck.
He was taken to an area hospital, but no information was available on his condition Tuesday evening.
Police said the man had his seat belt buckled at the time of the crash.
The crash remained under investigation on Tuesday evening.
