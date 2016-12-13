Morning snowfall leads to multiple accidents

Photo by: John Dixon/The News-Gazette Traffic is backed up in both directions on Interstate 57 at milemarker 226 one-fourth mile south of County Road 800N near Tolono after two semi-trailer trucks jackknifed into the median and cars slid into the ditch. The scene was around 9 a.m. Tuesday as snow continued to fall.

An early morning snowfall has led to multiple accidents on area interstates and roadways.

Morning commutes are taking much longer on slick city streets.

Illinois State Police are urging motorists to travel with caution due "extremely hazardous driving conditions" on Interstates 57, 72 and 74.

At 8:20 a.m., state police were called to a truck on its roof that had rolled over on I-57 near Pesotum.

At 8:30 a.m., westbound traffic on I-74 between St. Joseph and Urbana was at a standstill.

The Vermilion County Emergency Management Agency also reports a slew of accidents resulting from poor driving conditions.