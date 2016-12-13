Morning snowfall leads to multiple accidents
An early morning snowfall has led to multiple accidents on area interstates and roadways.
Morning commutes are taking much longer on slick city streets.
Illinois State Police are urging motorists to travel with caution due "extremely hazardous driving conditions" on Interstates 57, 72 and 74.
@news_gazette I-72 Eastbound just before I-57 multiple vehicle wreck #CUtraffic pic.twitter.com/xDHUP8UQAv
— Doug Bonczek (@DOUGBONCZEK) December 13, 2016
At 8:20 a.m., state police were called to a truck on its roof that had rolled over on I-57 near Pesotum.
At 8:30 a.m., westbound traffic on I-74 between St. Joseph and Urbana was at a standstill.
The Vermilion County Emergency Management Agency also reports a slew of accidents resulting from poor driving conditions.
