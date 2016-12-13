November home sales up 30 percent over 2015

CHAMPAIGN — Home sales in Champaign County rose by more than 30 percent in November compared with the same month a year ago, according to the Champaign County Association of Realtors.

While November typically sees a slowdown, 209 homes were sold last month, compared with 160 in November 2015, as buyers try to complete purchases before interest rates rise further.

Of the sales, 93 were in the Champaign/Savoy region, up from 59 last November, and 39 were in Urbana, up from 35 last November.

The average interest rate on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage has jumped from 3.77 in November to 4.16 last week, but remains historically low, local Realtors President Jim Waller said.

It's not entirely clear why mortgage rates have been rising since the election, Waller said.

"That's confounded a lot of us," he said. "The Fed is worried about inflation now because it is anticipating economic growth. Another article I read said that rates are going up because they were kept artificially low."

Sales are also up for the entire year to date, from 2,547 a year ago to 2,793 this year. Of the sales so far this year, 166 were new homes, compared with 134 new homes sold last year through November.

"It's a nice sign for the Champaign County area," Waller said. "It's one of the few areas (in Illinois) that's actually doing some growing."

The median home sold in November sold for $140,000, down from last November's $142,625. For the year to date, the median home sale price dropped from $146,500 last year to $145,000 this year.

While the median sale price dropped, the total dollar sales volume increased in November, from $25,430,752 a year ago to $34,890,005 this year.

Year-to-date, the total sales volume increased from $425,871,505 last year to $477,179,370 this year.

As of Dec. 11, 1,337 residential homes were listed in the Champaign County area, down from 1,430 on Nov. 13.

For the coming year, Realtors.com expects slowing yet moderate growth, with national home prices expected to increase 3.9 percent and national home sales expected to increase 1.9 percent.

"Next year is for the baby boomers to do some downsizing, and millennials are getting into the housing market more so than in the past," Waller said.