Rantoul man's plea over chase yields prison term

URBANA — A Rantoul man who led police on a wild chase after allegedly threatening a man with a knife and hammer while drunk was sentenced Monday to six years in prison.

Brett Riggleman, 21, who listed an address in the 1000 block of Clark Street, pleaded guilty before Judge Tom Difanis to a single count of possession of a stolen vehicle in connection with a string of events on June 6.

In return for his guilty plea, other charges of aggravated battery, aggravated fleeing and aggravated driving under the influence were dismissed. He was given credit for 176 days already served.

Rantoul police reports said about 9:15 p.m. that day, Riggleman reportedly threatened a man with a knife and a hammer at a gas station in the 300 block of South Century Boulevard then drove off in a car belonging to the threatened man's employer.

Riggleman, driving erratically and speeding, hit a tree on Eden Park Drive a short time later and kept going, even when police were pursuing him with lights and sirens activated.

To stop him, police put out spike strips on a nearby street. Riggleman drove over those but kept going on at least one wheel with the rim exposed and hit a parked car.

Riggleman was eventually caught in the neighborhood and identified as the man at the gas station who threatened the other man and took the car.

Court records show he had prior adjudications as a juvenile for burglary, possession of controlled substance and possession of a stolen vehicle. As an adult, he had convictions for theft, consumption of liquor and trespass to vehicle.