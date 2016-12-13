Service Club of the Week: Byron A. Hickerson Buckley American Legion Post 432
About the club
Commander: Jim Balk.
Origin: The post was founded in 1920.
Meets: 7 p.m. on the second Monday of the month at the Legion Hall, 313 S. Walnut St., Buckley.
Did you know: Member Wayne Wagner served as state commander for the Legion in 2012-2013. He traveled 50,000 miles in each of those two years. Wagner currently serves on the National Executive Committee for Illinois.
Memory Lane: The post is named after Byron A. Hickerson, who was killed in France in World War I.
On tap: Post members will be making plans for future fundraising.
Proudest of
1. Under the leadership of Wagner, members set out flags at the graves of local veterans for Memorial Day.
2. The group provides color guards at the funerals of local veterans.
3. The post used to present free movies at the park in Buckley several years ago.
Coming up
1. Members of the Legion Auxiliary will distribute poppies next year.
2. Under the leadership of Trent Eshleman, the post sponsors the Buckley Dutch Masters baseball team.
3. The organization is planning a Memorial Day ceremony next May at the community cemetery.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.