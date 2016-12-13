Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Tuesday, December 13, 2016 83 Today's Paper

Top of the morning, Dec. 13, 2016
| Subscribe

More Local

Top of the morning, Dec. 13, 2016

Tue, 12/13/2016 - 6:00am | Jim Rossow
TOTM Koplinski Travolta.jpg
Photo by: Chuck Koplinski
News-Gazette film critic Chuck Koplinski hobnobs with John Travolta at Sunday's Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif.

Our film critic, Chuck Koplinski, spent Sunday hobnobbing with the rich and famous at the Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif.

He was there on business and in a tuxedo — thanks, Ducky's — as a member of the Broadcast Film Critics Association.

"The biggest thrill was meeting Warren Beatty," Koplinski said. "I just finished teaching an eight-week course on his films at (the UI), so to run into him and be able to thank him for his work was the icing on the cake."

Koplinski documented his night on Twitter, posting gobs of celebrity photos on @ckoplinski.

"Nearly every person I met was gracious and accommodating," he said. "Bryce Dallas Howard happily posed for a picture though she was freezing to death. (60 degrees is frigid out here!) Matt Damon was besieged but patient. Casey Affleck enthusiastically talked to me for five minutes about his underrated film 'The Finest Hours,' and Ryan Reynolds was an absolute sweetheart."

Any jerks?

"As far as difficult to deal with, no one really, though Ryan Gosling was unapproachable what with a huge bodyguard blocking off access to him," he said.

Online audience

What was trending last week at news-gazette.com, which in a seven-day period ending Sunday saw 1,218,378 pageviews:

TOP NEWS STORY

1. Ferrari strikes building after crash

2. Head-on crash near Tolono leaves two dead

3. UI professor upset by police visit to his classroom

TOP SPORTS STORY

1. Ex-Illini Fitzgerald to play football at Dartmouth

2. Ex-Virginia Tech quarterback picks Illinois

3. LIVE! Central Michigan

TOP VIDEO

1. Illini Recap: 'Maybe our most complete performance'

2. N-G Top 10: Boys' Basketball Week 2

3. Illini Preview: 'No secret' Chippewas guards tough to stop

TOP PHOTO GALLERY

1. 2016 News-Gazette All-Area Volleyball Team

2. On The Town: Dec. 4, 2016 (Air Force ROTC Detachment 190's Dining Out)

3. Lovie Smith press conference

Sections (2):News, Local
Topics (2):Film, Internet

Comments

News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.

Login or register to post comments