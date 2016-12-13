Top of the morning, Dec. 13, 2016

Photo by: Chuck Koplinski News-Gazette film critic Chuck Koplinski hobnobs with John Travolta at Sunday's Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif.

Our film critic, Chuck Koplinski, spent Sunday hobnobbing with the rich and famous at the Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif.

He was there on business and in a tuxedo — thanks, Ducky's — as a member of the Broadcast Film Critics Association.

"The biggest thrill was meeting Warren Beatty," Koplinski said. "I just finished teaching an eight-week course on his films at (the UI), so to run into him and be able to thank him for his work was the icing on the cake."

Koplinski documented his night on Twitter, posting gobs of celebrity photos on @ckoplinski.

"Nearly every person I met was gracious and accommodating," he said. "Bryce Dallas Howard happily posed for a picture though she was freezing to death. (60 degrees is frigid out here!) Matt Damon was besieged but patient. Casey Affleck enthusiastically talked to me for five minutes about his underrated film 'The Finest Hours,' and Ryan Reynolds was an absolute sweetheart."

Any jerks?

"As far as difficult to deal with, no one really, though Ryan Gosling was unapproachable what with a huge bodyguard blocking off access to him," he said.

Online audience

What was trending last week at news-gazette.com, which in a seven-day period ending Sunday saw 1,218,378 pageviews:

TOP NEWS STORY

1. Ferrari strikes building after crash

2. Head-on crash near Tolono leaves two dead

3. UI professor upset by police visit to his classroom

TOP SPORTS STORY

1. Ex-Illini Fitzgerald to play football at Dartmouth

2. Ex-Virginia Tech quarterback picks Illinois

3. LIVE! Central Michigan

TOP VIDEO

1. Illini Recap: 'Maybe our most complete performance'

2. N-G Top 10: Boys' Basketball Week 2

3. Illini Preview: 'No secret' Chippewas guards tough to stop

TOP PHOTO GALLERY

1. 2016 News-Gazette All-Area Volleyball Team

2. On The Town: Dec. 4, 2016 (Air Force ROTC Detachment 190's Dining Out)

3. Lovie Smith press conference