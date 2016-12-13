Two more plead guilty in Campustown beating

Photo by: Provided Wayne Colson, 21, of Urbana pleaded guilty Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016, to the aggravated battery of Edwin McCraney on Sept. 25 in Campustown. Image

URBANA — Two more of the men implicated in a brutal Campustown beating in September that police say indirectly led to a murder have entered guilty pleas.

Wayne Colson, 21, of the 1800 block of Cottage Grove Avenue, Urbana, and Taiviontae Gatson, 19, who listed an address in the 1900 block of Melinda Drive, Champaign, both pleaded guilty Tuesday before Judge Roger Webber to the aggravated battery of Edwin McCraney.

Webber set sentencing for both men for Jan. 19 and declined requests by their respective attorneys, Dan Jackson and Bruce Ratcliffe, that they be released on recognizance pending their sentencings.

Assistant State's Attorney Scott Larson made no promises to the men in exchange for their pleas, meaning that their sentences will be totally up to Webber.

The crimes are eligible for probation.

Each admitted that on Sept. 25, around 12:30 a.m., they took part in kicking McCraney, 22, of Champaign on the sidewalk in the 300 block of East Green Street. He lost consciousness from the blows to the head and body but recovered.

McCraney's friend, Robbie Patton, 19, of the 500 block of East Washington Street, Champaign, saw what was happening and allegedly opened fire on the group. Nine males have been identified in the attack on McCraney.

The shots intended for the kickers missed them and hit four other bystanders who were not related to the fight, killing one man and injuring three.

Patton is charged with the murder of George Korchev, 22, of Mundelein and aggravated battery with a firearm for the other three injured men. He also appeared in court Tuesday before Webber and had his case continued to Jan. 10.

As for the alleged kickers, four have pleaded guilty to aggravated battery, two remain at large, and three others are in custody waiting for their cases to be resolved.