UPDATE: 12 crashes in five hours
UPDATE NOON
Illinois State Police in District 10 received 60 calls for service on snow-covered interstates and state roads between 6 and 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Of 12 reported crashes, nine involved damage only and three left people injured, Trooper Tracy Lillard reported.
Vehicles that slid into ditches or medians need to call District 10 at 217-867-2050 and leave a message including your name, license, phone number, vehicle make and the approximate location of the vehicle.
I-57 was reopened to all traffic shortly before noon.
ORIGINAL STORY
An early morning snowfall has led to multiple accidents on area interstates and roadways.
Morning commutes are taking much longer on slick city streets.
Illinois State Police are urging motorists to travel with caution due "extremely hazardous driving conditions" on Interstates 57, 72 and 74.
At 8:20 a.m., state police were called to a truck on its roof that had rolled over on I-57 near Pesotum.
At 8:30 a.m., westbound traffic on I-74 between St. Joseph and Urbana was at a standstill.
The Vermilion County Emergency Management Agency also reports a slew of accidents resulting from poor driving conditions.
I agree - the road conditions were bad, but peoples' driving skills were worse. There's two words to focus on during this type of weather: SLOW DOWN. That's not to say accidents still won't happen, but it sure lessens the possibility (and severity) when you are driving cautiously.
WCIA reported this morning's flurries on last night's weather. IDOT, Vermilion and Champaign Counties, as well as Urbana and Champaign, were all asleep at the wheel.
