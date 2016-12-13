Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

UPDATE: 12 crashes in five hours
Tue, 12/13/2016 - 12:09pm | The News-Gazette
Accidents snarl I-57 near Tolono
Photo by: John Dixon/The News-Gazette
Traffic is backed up in both directions on Interstate 57 at milemarker 226 one-fourth mile south of County Road 800N near Tolono after two semi-trailer trucks jackknifed into the median and cars slid into the ditch. The scene was around 9 a.m. Tuesday as snow continued to fall. Just before noon, troopers reported I-57 has reopened but several vehicles remain in ditches and medians. 

UPDATE NOON

Illinois State Police in District 10 received 60 calls for service on snow-covered interstates and state roads between 6 and 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Of 12 reported crashes, nine involved damage only and three left people injured, Trooper Tracy Lillard reported.

Vehicles that slid into ditches or medians need to call District 10 at 217-867-2050 and leave a message including your name, license, phone number, vehicle make and the approximate location of the vehicle.

I-57 was reopened to all traffic shortly before noon.

ORIGINAL STORY

An early morning snowfall has led to multiple accidents on area interstates and roadways.

Morning commutes are taking much longer on slick city streets.

Illinois State Police are urging motorists to travel with caution due "extremely hazardous driving conditions" on Interstates 57, 72 and 74.

At 8:20 a.m., state police were called to a truck on its roof that had rolled over on I-57 near Pesotum.

At 8:30 a.m., westbound traffic on I-74 between St. Joseph and Urbana was at a standstill.

The Vermilion County Emergency Management Agency also reports a slew of accidents resulting from poor driving conditions.

 

 

Comments

CommonSenseless wrote 3 hours 33 min ago

The accidents are most likely due to lack of driving skills, not the conditions. I believe most people made it to work without issue.

787 wrote 3 hours 2 min ago

IDOT did a really lousy job of preparing for this snowfall in Champaign County.  Where were they?   They're always wanting to treat the roads before something happens, and then this morning.... nothing.

Chazman wrote 37 min 55 sec ago
IDOT AND City of Champaign were asleep at the switch on this one.  Roads in West Champaign were horrible 2 hours or more after snow started to fall.

whatithink wrote 5 min 8 sec ago

The roads went from completely dry to ice/snow covered in a matter of 20 minutes this morning around 6:15.  Nothing they could've done about it as quick as it happened.  Don't drive like an idiot and take your time and it would be fine.  

skm1962 wrote 2 min 55 sec ago

I agree - the road conditions were bad, but peoples' driving skills were worse.  There's two words to focus on during this type of weather:  SLOW DOWN.  That's not to say accidents still won't happen, but it sure lessens the possibility (and severity) when you are driving cautiously.

WCIA reported this morning's flurries on last night's weather.  IDOT, Vermilion and Champaign Counties, as well as Urbana and Champaign, were all asleep at the wheel.