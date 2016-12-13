UPDATE: Vermilion County standoff probe continues

Photo by: Noelle McGee/The News-Gazette Sheriff's deputies converged Tuesday afternoon on a private residence in the 2500 block of Georgetown Road where deputies were in a possible standoff with an individual.

BELGIUM — Vermilion County Sheriff’s deputies are still at a private residence along Georgetown Road where earlier Tuesday local police and area fire departments responded to a call of an armed individual possibly setting fire to a house.

Sheriff’s investigators have not yet released details of the incident that happened some time after 2 p.m. Tuesday in the 2500 block of Georgetown Road north of Belgium at a residential property that’s directly behind the former McMillan School.

After standing by for more than an hour, firefighters with the Tilton and Westville departments cleared the scene shortly after 4 p.m.

Brandon Wayne Bott, the owner of Scoreboard Bar and Grill, 2526 Georgetown Road, said he and three of his co-workers from B&B Construction were at the bar around 2:50 p.m. and saw a couple police cars drive by, followed by a number of other squad cars, then turn at McMillan school into a private lane.

When Bott and his co-workers went out the back door to look over a fence, he said they saw police cars converged on a garage and heard two gunshots followed by a pause and then four more shots. There was another short pause, followed by more gunfire, he said.

Eventually, a police officer spotted them and told them to get inside.

At 3:38 p.m., a Carle ambulance left the scene with its lights flashing.