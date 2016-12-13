UPDATE: Vermilion County standoff probe continues
BELGIUM — Vermilion County Sheriff’s deputies are still at a private residence along Georgetown Road where earlier Tuesday local police and area fire departments responded to a call of an armed individual possibly setting fire to a house.
Sheriff’s investigators have not yet released details of the incident that happened some time after 2 p.m. Tuesday in the 2500 block of Georgetown Road north of Belgium at a residential property that’s directly behind the former McMillan School.
After standing by for more than an hour, firefighters with the Tilton and Westville departments cleared the scene shortly after 4 p.m.
Brandon Wayne Bott, the owner of Scoreboard Bar and Grill, 2526 Georgetown Road, said he and three of his co-workers from B&B Construction were at the bar around 2:50 p.m. and saw a couple police cars drive by, followed by a number of other squad cars, then turn at McMillan school into a private lane.
When Bott and his co-workers went out the back door to look over a fence, he said they saw police cars converged on a garage and heard two gunshots followed by a pause and then four more shots. There was another short pause, followed by more gunfire, he said.
Eventually, a police officer spotted them and told them to get inside.
At 3:38 p.m., a Carle ambulance left the scene with its lights flashing.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.