Updated: Champaign County Auditor recount begins Wednesday

New 4:27 p.m. Tuesday:



Champaign County auditor candidate George Danos has revised his request for a recount in the race he lost by 36 votes.



The Champaign County Clerk said Tuesday afternoon that Danos, a Democrat, is no longer seeking a "redundant" recount by hand. So now, the only recount will be a discovery recount of 29 precincts done by machine.



The recount will start Wednesday.



Original story:



The Champaign County Clerk's office on Wednesday will begin two recounts in the Champaign County Auditor's race, in a process that will take weeks and cost the requestor hundreds of dollars.



Democrat George Danos lost to incumbent Republican John Farney last month by 36 votes.



Champaign County Clerk Gordy Hulten said Danos has requested two recounts: a discovery recount of 29 precincts done via machine and a "redundant" recount of those same precincts done by hand.



Hulten said he and his staff hope to get through one precinct per day. He said just finding the ballots in question will take time.

Hulten said Danos has already paid $290 for the discovery recount. That's $10 per precinct. And Hulten said Danos will be billed for the staff time it takes for the hand recount.



Hulten said the results of these recounts cannot change the result of the election. Rather, Danos can only use the results as evidence if he wants to ask a judge to order a full recount.