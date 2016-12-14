Admitted Urbana burglar sentenced to 5 years

URBANA — An Urbana man caught on security camera burgling an Urbana home has been sentenced to five years in prison.

Nathan Mixon, 24, of the 1200 block of Montgomery Street pleaded guilty Wednesday to residential burglary, admitting that on Oct. 10 he broke into a home in the 900 block of East Park Street.

Assistant State's Attorney Larry Solava said the resident was at work when his home security system alerted him via his phone.

Using the phone to activate surveillance cameras, he could see two men in his home and called police.

Urbana police caught Mixon as he came out of the back door with a backpack containing items belonging to the resident.

Mixon's attorney, Ed Piraino of Champaign, asked Judge Tom Difanis to recommend Mixon for drug treatment in prison. Difanis agreed to do that. Solava said Mixon had prior convictions for burglary and obstructing justice.

Arrested and charged with Mixon were Ah-Shawn Addison, 24, of Urbana and Terrell Holt, 25, of Champaign. Their cases are unresolved.