Champaign man charged in home burglary

URBANA — Bond has been set at $75,000 for a Champaign man arrested in connection with a residential burglary.

Elijah Muhammad Duckworth, 21, who listed an address in the 1300 block of Joanne Lane, was charged Wednesday with theft over $300, resisting or obstructing a peace officer and residential burglary.

Duckworth is due back in court Dec. 20.

According to a police report, a 34-year-old Champaign man returned to his home in the 0-100 block of Hedge Court on Tuesday and discovered that someone forced entry into his home and took property, including a black case containing a computer.

About that same time, another person in the neighborhood called 911 to report a suspicious person in the area.

When police located a man, identified as Duckworth, matching the description given by the 911 caller, he ran away, removing a black bag from his neck in the process.

Police soon located Duckworth and arrested him. The black bag was recovered, and the victim confirmed that it belonged to him.

Duckworth denied everything, including throwing the bag from around his neck. He has prior convictions for robbery in 2011, aggravated battery in 2012, driving under the influence in 2013 and obstructing justice and destroying evidence in 2014.