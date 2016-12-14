Deadline looming for those looking for health coverage

CHAMPAIGN — For anyone refraining from signing up for health coverage next year thinking the Affordable Care Act is going to be repealed anyway, local officials are urging go ahead and enroll.

"You are guaranteed coverage for 2017," Champaign County Health Care Consumers Executive Director Claudia Lennhoff said Tuesday.

After that, she said, "it's anybody's guess."

President-elect Donald Trump and congressional Republicans are moving ahead with plans to repeal key sections of the Affordable Care Act next year, but cuts could effectively be delayed while an alternative plan is discussed.

Lennhoff and some city and state officials said they want to remind everyone an important deadline rolls around Thursday.

That's the deadline to enroll in Obamacare for anyone who wants new coverage to kick in Jan. 1, 2017.

The last day to enroll for coverage in the government marketplace for next year is Jan. 31.

State Sen. Scott Bennett of Champaign said it's important to get the word out and refer people without coverage to the Get Covered Illinois health insurance marketplace website at Get CoveredIllinois.Gov.

To remind people about their health in the midst of the busy holiday season, he said, "there is nothing better you can do."

Urbana Mayor Laurel Prussing and Champaign City Council Member/Deputy Mayor Paul Faraci also urged people who aren't enrolled yet to sign up.

"We all want our families to be healthy, and we want to live in a healthy community," Faraci said.

Lennhoff said help applying for coverage and financial assistance remains available through Champaign County Health Care Consumers' bilingual counselors.

"For consumers who think they cannot afford health insurance, I invite them to come and talk to us," she said.

Other organizations, among them the Community Resource Center at Presence Covenant Medical Center and Frances Nelson Health Center, are also helping with enrollment, Lennhoff said.

Under the national health care law, the penalty for going uninsured next year is $695 per adult and half that amount per child under 18, not including upcoming adjustments for inflation, or 2.5 percent of total household adjusted gross income.

Maximum penalties are set at $2,085 or the total annual premium for the national average price of a bronze level insurance plan sold through the health insurance marketplace.