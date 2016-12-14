The Health Reporter Is In: Dec. 14, 2016

Got a question for our Health Reporter? Ask it here

Q: What happened to the enrollment process for Health Alliance Connect that members were supposed to get done by Dec. 31?

A: It’s been temporarily suspended in 11 counties — Champaign, Christian, DeWitt, Ford, Logan, Macon, McLean, Menard, Piatt, Sangamon and Vermilion — according to the Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services.

The state agency had expected to offer two managed care choices in those counties for Health Alliance Connect members who were told months ago they would need to enroll in a new health plan by the end of this month when Health Alliance Connect is ending.

But discussions for new managed care options in this region are still continuing, according to the state.

By way of background, Health Alliance Medical Plans notified the state in mid-summer that would be discontinuing its contracts for Medicaid clients in two programs, the family health plan for adults eligible for Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act and the Integrated Care Program for Seniors and Persons with Disabilities.

While managed care discussions continue, Health Alliance Connect members will be transitioned to traditional fee-for-service Medicaid coverage. This won’t reduce or change anyone’s eligibility, according to Healthcare and Family Services.

Under fee-for-service, medical services are billed and paid directly rather than handled by a managed care company such as Health Alliance, which negotiates rates with health care providers in advance.

Here’s what the state agency said in a notice sent to medical assistance providers earlier this month:

“People who become newly eligible and individuals who are dis-enrolled from Health Alliance Connect as of Dec. 31, 2016 will be in the regular fee-for-service program, and will use their Healthcare and Family Services medial card to access services.”

A Carle spokeswoman said Medicaid clients in the two Medicaid programs will continue receiving care at Carle under Medicaid fee-for-service.

“We understand the state will move Health Alliance Connect Medicaid enrollees to traditional (fee-for-service) Medicaid coverage in some Central Illinois counties,” Carle spokeswoman Laura Mabry said.

“Carle is working to contract with Meridian and Molina for Medicaid managed care plans. We hope those contracts will be in place by the end of 2016. It’s important to remember that as the state transitions Health Alliance Connect members to traditional Medicaid, those Medicaid enrollees can continue to access most Carle services under traditional Medicaid coverage.”

