Jimmy John's in Rantoul? 'We’re still on that track'

RANTOUL — Jimmy John’s is still coming to Rantoul — probably. That’s the message a businessman involved in the move relayed to the village board.

In April, the board approved the rezoning of property in west Rantoul from R-1 (residential) to C-2 (commercial) to clear the way for the new sandwich shop. But so far, there has been no activity at the site located east of the Burger King restaurant on U.S. 136.

“We still have some things to figure out,” said Patrick Wampler, an owner of Subwars. “We’re still working on some costs. The plan is to open one there. That’s the goal, and we’re still on that track, and I think it’s going to happen. But we have some kinks to work on.”

Wampler said the goal would be a “freestanding drive-through building” and that no action would be forthcoming during the winter.

Wampler is one of three partners in Subwars, with Austin Apgar and Craig Neitzel. He said one of his partners — he didn’t say which — bought the ground on which the restaurant would sit.

“We would pay him rent” if the restaurant goes up, Wampler said.

Subwars is also considering opening a Jimmy John’s in Mahomet. Wampler said the Rantoul eatery would be similar to one that Subwars owns in Tuscola.