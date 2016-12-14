Nonprofit microloan provider offers Champaign a 'gift' deal

CHAMPAIGN — The Champaign City Council received a present during its last meeting before a holiday recess — a potential partnership with nonprofit organization Justine Petersen to help small businesses and low- to moderate-income individuals gain capital through microlending.

At its Tuesday meeting, the council unanimously voted for the partnership to be pursued by city staff, and the project will return to the council at a later date for a final implementation vote. Sheri Flanigan-Vazquez, Justine Petersen's chief operating officer, said the micro-loans in question would be up to $10,000 per homeowner and $15,000 per commercial business.

"There are existing businesses in my district, and the main thing I hear (from them) is, 'I need access to more funding,' and I don't have answers," council member Clarissa Nickerson Fourman said. "You guys just presented me with a bow-wrapped gift."

St. Louis-based Justine Petersen began its services in the 1990s. According to senior city planner T.J. Blakeman, it has previously and successfully leveraged outside funds — with groups including the federal government, banks, local municipalities and private individuals — to support its lending practices.

Blakeman said the partnership can help increase the city's female- and minority-owned businesses, in addition to helping newly formed small businesses get off the ground. He said the city itself doesn't have loan money and can't be regarded as a bank, leading to the need for a partnership.

"While there are many (organizations) who can fill pieces of this puzzle, Justine (Petersen) can fill more than just a few," Blakeman said. "It's important to realize this partnership's end goal is to make these businesses bankable, not to replace traditional banking."

When families and small businesses can't get the capital they need, Blakeman said it ends in personal credit-card debt, family borrowing, home mortgages, life savings and payday loans. Flanigan-Vazquez said 92 percent of the organization's assisted businesses survive after one year of services. If those businesses are assisted full time, she said their median revenues are $60,000 after a year, with mean revenues at $95,800.

Justine Petersen also provides financial education and administrates housing and commercial building renovation loans. As another service in the partnership, Blakeman said, the city could have a Small Business Assistance Center staffed with Small Business Development Center counselors and Justine Petersen employees. He said it would cater to individuals intimidated by getting that help from the city of Champaign building.

"I really appreciate the education piece," said council member and teacher Greg Stock. "Young people usually don't understand the impact of their credit until it's too late."