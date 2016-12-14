One in hospital after shooting in west Champaign
CHAMPAIGN — Police are investigating a shooting on Champaign's west side.
Champaign police confirmed that one person was shot at a house at the corner of James Street and Columbia Avenue at 6:05 p.m. Wednesday.
The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
No information was available Wednesday night on the victim's condition. This is a developing story.
