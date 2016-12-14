Police: Cover charge led to shooting

URBANA — An Urbana man who allegedly critically wounded a teen when he fired a gun at a house party in Champaign last month has been arrested.

Champaign police, with the assistance of the METRO SWAT team, arrested Daytreon Pettis, 23, at a home in the 1300 block of Dublin Street in Urbana at 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, according to Lt. Dave Shaffer.

Three weeks ago, a warrant had been issued for Pettis’ arrest, after he was charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful use of weapons by a felon.

The charges stemmed from a shooting that occurred about 11:35 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, at a house in the 300 block of North Third Street, Champaign.

Assistant State’s Attorney Dan Clifton said Champaign police learned that Pettis apparently wanted to get in the house party without paying the $5 cover charge sought by the hosts.

“They tell him he has to pay. He pulls a gun and said, ‘People don’t need to get shot over $5,’” Clifton said, summarizing the report.

Pettis then allegedly fired one shot that struck a 17-year-old girl in the back.

As of late last month, a bullet remained lodged in her spine and doctors were reluctant to remove it for fear of doing additional damage, Clifton said.

Shaffer said he was told that she was released from the hospital Wednesday.

The two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm allege Pettis fired in the direction of the girl who was hit and another man, who allegedly returned fire.

Pettis was also injured in the melee, sustaining a gunshot wound to the back that Shaffer described as not very serious. He sought treatment at a Danville hospital later. Another 47-year-old Danville man was also shot in the foot and treated at an Urbana hospital.

”We’re continuing to try to identify people who were there,” Shaffer said.

Bond on the warrant for Pettis was set at $250,000.

Court records show Pettis has prior adult convictions for manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, and fleeing and eluding police. He also had a juvenile adjudication for aggravated battery.

Shaffer said police had no problems arresting Pettis but he was unwilling to speak with them.

If convicted of the most serious of the charges, Pettis faces six to 30 years in prison.

Pettis is due back in court Jan. 3.