Tax hike to fund nursing home may get second try

URBANA — Champaign County Board members will decide at a special meeting Jan. 10 whether to go to voters again for a tax increase to support the county nursing home.

And at the same April 4 election, they could ask county voters whether they would favor the sale or lease of the facility.

There was no clear consensus Tuesday night at a board study session about what to do about the financially troubled home, which owes vendors more than $4 million and is owed more than $1 million by the state.

But there was a sense of urgency among some board members, particularly after County Administrator Rick Snider said that two major vendors have threatened to discontinue services to the nursing home if they are not paid soon.

Healthcare Services Group, which provides food service to the nursing home, is owed $260,000, and HealthPro, which provides therapy services, is owed about $400,000.

"Where I think that also potentially leaves the county," said Snider, "is that I believe they also will file a claim against Champaign County for the payment of those."

"We're going to have to figure out where we're going to get probably a million dollars pretty quickly," said Mahomet Republican Gary Maxwell. "It's going to have to come out of the (county) corporate fund balance, or we're going to have to cut programs."

Support was voiced Tuesday night for both a quarter-cent sales tax increase — which was defeated by a landslide last month — and an increase in the nursing home's property tax rate. It's now 3 cents per $100 of assessed valuation and could increase to as much as 10 cents.

"If we raise something, it needs to be supported by all citizens of the county, and so I see more of the sales tax," said Rantoul Republican Diane Michaels. "So if everybody took a little bite, that would be better than laying it all on the property owners."

She also suggested offering as an alternative question the sale or lease of the nursing home.

"It's just a question, not something that we have to do, but I think you have to have that Plan B," she said. "If we ask one thing and it doesn't happen, we have nothing to come back and ask until the next (election) cycle" in March 2018.

But Champaign Democrat Josh Hartke argued for raising property taxes.

"I just want to remind everybody that we tried a sales tax just a month ago, and it got defeated 70 to 30 percent. I do not believe there's any way that we can change that in the next few months," he said. "If you're really concerned about the operating budget of the nursing home and helping it get through these tough times — caused in my opinion entirely by a failure of the executive of this state — then you have to support the property tax. That is going to go directly to the county nursing home to handle its facilities issues, as well as supplement its operational costs."

In the meantime, Snider was given the OK by board members to hire former Mercy Hospital Administrator Ron Aldrich as a consultant to look into issues at the nursing home, including its quality.

Aldrich, who was president of Mercy in the mid-1980s, will be paid about $8,000 for the work, Snider said.

"We're trying to get it done as soon as we can," Snider said. "He'll look at the operations, to look at what options the board can consider to move forward. I don't think we've had anyone look independently at the information we've gathered.

"We've looked at operations and personnel and the market. But I'd like to have someone who's got actual health care administrative experience and who doesn't have a horse in the race to come back and tell us what they're thinking we might want to do."

Two of 22 board members were absent from the meeting: Republican John Jay and Democrat Shana Harrison.