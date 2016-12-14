Teacher of the Week: Miranda Church

Photo by: John Dixon/The News-Gazette Miranda Church, a first-grade teacher at Yankee Ridge Elementary, preforms a reading assessment with Nathan Montgomery, 7, in her class Monday at the school in Urbana. The monkey necklace is a symbol she wears when working with a student or a small group to let other students know not to interrupt the lesson at that time. Image

This week, meet Miranda Church, a first-grade teacher at Yankee Ridge Elementary in Urbana who incorporates American Sign Language into her daily lessons. "My students love playing our spelling review game, which is very interactive and fun, yet is played in silence because we sign everything," she said.

— Favorite tactic for getting students to pay attention? Singing! We sing songs through many of our transitions throughout the school day.

— What do your students like most about you? I asked my students and here are some of the most common responses: "You are nice!" "You are pretty!" and "You are so fun because you plan the best science activities."

— Three items you have on your desk? A picture of my family, colorful Sharpies and baskets to help keep all my paperwork organized.

— Teaching supply you can't live without? Post-It Notes.

— What makes your school unique? A parent of one of my students recently thanked the Yankee Ridge staff on Facebook. She stated that Yankee Ridge serves a wide range of families from diverse backgrounds — ethnically, socioeconomically, religiously — and that our school does an amazing job of ensuring every student and family feels valued. This parent also stated that she could not imagine the gaping hole the community would feel if Yankee Ridge was not here to play such a positive role in the lives of the families we serve. I think this parent captured the special commitment the staff at Yankee Ridge really displays. The teachers at Yankee Ridge truly love their students and do everything they can to address each child's academic, social and emotional needs with dignity and respect. They work tirelessly to provide a safe place for students to learn, grow and be valued as the precious people that they are. This mind-set starts from the top with an incredibly dedicated and supportive administration and fantastic leadership from our former and current principal at Yankee Ridge. Urbana School District as a whole has made an incredible effort to teach, support and implement a culture that values equity. Yankee Ridge exemplifies this in an amazing way!

— One of my favorite teachers growing up was ... My second-grade teacher, Mrs. Sandwick. Three fond memories I have from my time in her class are her Monday Morning Messages, when she wrote a letter to us about her weekend for us to edit; creating a weather report video with a small group; and dissecting an owl pellet.

— Favorite hobby? I enjoy playing volleyball and being active with my family. We love to hike and be outdoors.

— Tell me about a lesson plan you're most proud of ... It's hard to pick one. Last week I completed a social-studies unit on diverse cultures. Each afternoon, I set up a plane in my classroom and dressed up as a flight attendant to travel to a new country and learn about their rich and unique culture. We visited Peru, Zimbabwe, China, Germany and Canada. My class enjoyed their stamp-filled passports, complimentary drinks and snacks on each flight and individual travel notebooks while learning to value the beauty and differences in the people around the world.

— Subject/topic you enjoy teaching the most? I love, love, love teaching in small guided reading groups. Reading with a child is magical in first grade. Children make tremendous growth in their reading ability and I love working on building their confidence in reading.

— What's the best part of your job? The students! I find great fulfillment and purpose in the responsibility and honor it is to have a positive effect on the lives of young learners. Also, I get to see my husband everyday at Yankee Ridge. He is a teacher at the school as well! He says I should mention that a supportive spouse is one of the key elements to being a successful teacher. Shout out to all those supportive spouses!

— What's the most difficult part? The time. Every educator knows that the workday does not end when the bell rings and often goes on late into the evening. Balancing my family, grad school and my desire to be a great teacher requires more than I feel like I can muster some days and often more hours than the day allows!

— Social media you use most often? Instagram. I take a lot of pictures.

— What's your classroom pet peeve? When a student taps on my shoulder to get my attention. No me gusta!

— If you could visit any country in the world, where would you go? I guess if I had to pick one it would be Italy.

— Latest you've stayed at school working? Much later than I'd admit to, but I will say that I lived in my classroom the weekend before school started my first year.

— What does your morning routine look like? The classroom lights are off and I have instrumental music playing on Pandora as my students enter. They unpack their bookbags and place their folders in their mailbox after checking for any notes to turn in. Then they make a lunch choice and move to their seats to get started on morning work. We listen to the announcements and say the Pledge of Allegiance together as a school. Then my students recite our class pledge together, which includes positive self-talk and affirming words, before heading over to the carpet for our morning meeting.

— Where did you go to college and why did you decide to get into education? I went to Bradley University. I actually started my undergraduate studies in pediatric physical therapy. I've always loved children, but never aspired to be a teacher. It wasn't until my sophomore year in college, while working with PT's at a local hospital, that I realized I may not be pursuing the right career. My mom pointed out how much happier I was the previous summer working as a teacher in the summer camp program at Next Generation School. After some time reflecting, I recognized my mom was right and switched my major!

— What's the best day of the week? Friday is extra special in our first-grade class because we have a snack.

— My favorite song is ... Too difficult to choose! My dad owns a mobile DJ company named Bugbee's DJ Plus (shameless plug) and my husband manages the company, so there is a wide range of music constantly playing in our family. We rock out to many different genres in our house!

— If I weren't a teacher, I would be ... An interior designer. I love to decorate and organize everything in my house. Although, I would be much better at it if I wasn't a teacher because I'd have more time on my hands.

— I'm always texting ... My mom and my co-workers Allison, Mandy and Liesel.