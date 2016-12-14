Third of trio accused in 2014 baseball-bat beating found guilty

Photo by: Provided Shatyra Hawkins, 19, of Champaign, convicted Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016, of attempted armed robbery and aggravated battery of a Champaign woman hit in the head with a baseball bat in 2014.

URBANA — A jury took about 15 minutes Wednesday to convict a Champaign teen of the attempted armed robbery and aggravated battery of a Champaign woman hit in the head with a baseball bat two years ago.

The jury, however, acquitted Shatyra Hawkins, 19, who listed an address in the 1500 block of North Mattis Avenue, of a more serious charge of armed robbery.

Judge Tom Difanis revoked Hawkins' bond, sent her to jail and set sentencing for Jan. 25. Hawkins faces penalties ranging from probation to 15 years in prison.

Her attorney confirmed for Difanis when the trial started Monday that Hawkins turned down an offer to plead guilty to aggravated battery for a recommendation of no more than two years in prison.

Hawkins was one of three teenage girls criminally charged with a Nov. 12, 2014, attack on a now-27-year-old woman who was hit in the head with a baseball bat moments after leaving a Champaign gas station with cash she had just withdrawn money from an ATM.

Hawkins' two co-defendants pleaded guilty and were each sentenced to prison.

Leondra Hopkins, now 19, was charged as an adult but pleaded guilty in juvenile court and received a sentence in February 2015 of juvenile prison, where she cannot be held beyond her 21st birthday. Brittany Esters, now 20, pleaded guilty to aggravated battery in March 2015 and was sentenced to two years in prison.

Ashley Moody testified that she recognized Hawkins as one of the three girls who were in the Circle K gas station at Prospect and Bradley avenues at 10:35 p.m. that fall day, watching her as she withdrew $500 she intended to use to pay rent the next day.

Surveillance video obtained by police and viewed by the jury revealed that Hopkins, Esters and Hawkins were in the store at the same time as Moody and that Hopkins was holding a baseball bat. They left within seconds of Moody's departure.

Moody said she put her cash in an inside upper coat pocket, then bought chips and a drink. After paying, she transferred the cash to the pocket of one of three pairs of pants she was wearing because it was cold out. She said she put the cash in the pocket closest to her skin.

She left the building headed south and was on Willis Avenue when she heard what she thought was a dog behind her.

"I turned around and was greeted by a young female with a baseball bat," she said.

Breaking into tears, Moody said she fell on her back and was hit in the head several times but never lost consciousness.

"I said, 'What are you doing this for?'" she recounted, adding that Hawkins reached into the inside upper coat pocket, apparently trying to find the cash.

"They were calling me names, saying 'Where's your money, (expletive)?'" Moody said.

Moody said besides being hit with the bat, she was also kicked and punched by the trio. She tried to grab the bat, then covered her head defensively as she told them, "'You're going to kill me. I have a son.'"

She put her hands up to cover her head, then realized her hands were covered in blood. About then, the girls ran off and she went to a nearby home, banged on the door and asked the resident to call police.

Moody said her phone had been in her pocket and was taken from her in the attack. However, about two days later, she went back to the area and found it. The trio did not get her cash.

When it was his turn to question Moody, Hawkins' Chicago attorney, Scott Kamin, asked her repeatedly about her prior convictions for burglary, theft and resisting arrest.

"I don't see what that has to do with me being beaten," Moody said sharply, ultimately prompting Difanis to send the jury out and warn Moody to stop her "outbursts" and just answer Kamin's questions.

Champaign police Officer Randy Beach testified that he took photos Moody at Carle Foundation Hospital that showed a cut to the back of her head, swollen eyes and cut lips. He also told other officers that Moody reported being hit in the head with a baseball bat and having her pockets rifled.

Police searched the area and found another cellphone that belonged to one of the three girls. They eventually found Hawkins, Hopkins and Esters at a convenience store in the 900 block of West Bradley Avenue.

Esters was carrying a knife and a Taser. Police then went to Hopkins' home, where they recovered a baseball bat from a bedroom.

Other testimony came from Champaign police Detective Jim Bednarz, who said he took Hawkins' cellphone from the belongings collected after her arrest. A forensic analysis of it turned up several messages that showed she and Hopkins were planning a "lick" — street parlance for robbery — in hopes of getting "loud" — slang for cannabis — and money.

Bednarz said Hawkins sent a message to Hopkins at 10:30 p.m. saying she was at the Circle K with a potential victim. Five minutes later, Moody was attacked just blocks from the station, Bednarz confirmed.

Former juvenile detention center Officer Meghan Nau also testified that she found notes in a folder outside Hawkins' room that Hawkins apparently wrote to Hopkins suggesting that since Hopkins had pleaded guilty, she should tell authorities that she acted alone.

In closing arguments, Assistant State's Attorney Tim Sullivan said there was ample evidence to prove Hawkins was at the gas station and that she followed Moody and took part in the attack. He maintained that the trio robbed Moody of her cellphone then tossed it in their path of flight.

He noted that Moody said Hawkins was searching her upper coat pocket for cash, which fit Moody's report that Hawkins watched her initially put the cash there.

He also said the text messages on Hawkins' phone also proved her guilt.

"They planned on going out to try to rob someone that night. Why else would Brittany Esters have a Taser and a knife? Leondra Hopkins had a baseball bat. The video showed them following Ashley Moody," he said.

In his argument, Kamin harped on Moody's lack of credibility.

"What's going on with her? It's really hard to say. I don't know why she's pointing the finger so strongly. She's a five-time felon. I don't have to prove anything," he said.

Hawkins' case has been heard by three different judges since being filed two years ago. She was initially charged as a juvenile but chose to be prosecuted as an adult.

Kamin was the sixth attorney to handle her case. Four previous private attorneys withdrew from representing her. The public defender's office was also briefly involved in her representation.