Two Danville officers to be promoted today

DANVILLE — The Danville Police Department will hold a promotion ceremony today for two officers.

Sgt. Terry McCord will be elevated to commander, filling the vacancy created when Cmdr. Jane McFadden was elected Vermilion County coroner last month, and Officer James Snyder will be promoted to sergeant, McCord's post.

Public Safety Director Larry Thomason said the officers' long-term shift assignments won't be finalized until closer to Jan. 1.

McFadden was commander of the department's detectives division, and Thomason said it's not yet been announced which of the four commanders — McCord, Chris Yates, Josh Webb and John Thompson — will be assigned that role.

The promotion of Snyder also creates a patrol shift vacancy, and Thomason said a new officer has already been hired to fill that spot. The moves get the department back to full staff with 63 uniformed police officers, Thomason said.