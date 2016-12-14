UI Alumni Association worker realizes her 'Wheel' dream

Photo by: Carol Kaelson/Wheel of Fortune Champaign's Courtney Grussing won $14,410 in cash and prizes on an episode of 'Wheel of Fortune' that aired Wednesday night.

CHAMPAIGN — After nearly 30 years of dreaming about spinning that wheel, Courtney Grussing finally got her wish last month when she traveled to Los Angeles to play "Wheel of Fortune" and walked away with more than $14,000 in cash and prizes.

"It was really intimidating to spin the wheel," said the 34-year-old Grussing, whose appearance on the game show aired at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on NBC. She said the wheel is so much smaller in person than it looks on television, and very heavy, too.

Grussing works in the University of Illinois Alumni Association and has watched the game show since her kindergarten days in her hometown of Kewanee and has always wanted to be a contestant. She said she also grew up playing the board game with her family.

So when Grussing, who lives in Mahomet with her husband, Mike, and their 2-year-old son, Teddy, heard about "Wheel" tryouts in Decatur in May 2015, she jumped at the chance to audition.

She made it through the first round — basically a mock game — and the second round in Springfield, and then found out she was selected for the show.

But producers give only two-week notices prior to filming dates in the Los Angeles area, so Grussing said it took more than a year before there were dates that coordinated with her and her husband's work schedules.

After a few failed scheduling attempts, she said she almost told the show never mind.

But she and her husband finally made the trip to L.A. last month, and her appearance was taped on Veteran's Day.

The best part of the entire experience was finally realizing her dream of being on show and getting to spend time in the L.A. area with her husband sightseeing, going to the beach and checking out Hollywood.

"So, it was really neat to do that," she said.

But now, Grussing said she realizes the game is not as easy in person as it seems watching from the comfort of your own living room. The lights were bright, Grussing said, and the studio was freezing in addition to that heavy wheel, so she will never judge another contestant while watching from home.

"It's always been something I wanted to do, and I'm so glad I had the opportunity to do it," said Grussing, who met Vanna White before taping and Pat Sajak during the show. "Both were very nice."