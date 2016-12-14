Updated: arguments set for Monday for Champaign council ballot objection

New Wednesday:



A Champaign City Council hopeful who's facing a ballot challenge is mulling whether to raise a perceived conflict of interest in the case.



Champaign resident Rosa Smith is attempting to get district one candidate Azark Cobbs thrown off the ballot for a lack of valid signatures, among other things. The city electoral board met on the issue Wednesday and set a hearing for Monday to hear arguments. The board is made up of mayor Deb Feinen, councilman Michael LaDue, and city clerk Marilyn Banks.



Cobbs said he doesn't know Smith and was coy about what might be behind the complaint. But he said he's weighing his options.

Feinen, on the DWS News Hour Wednesday, said she sees no conflict.

If Cobbs is thrown off the ballot, it would leave only the incumbent Clarissa Fourman. Cobbs and Fourman were among those who applied for the district one council seat last year, with Fourman being selected.



Fourman had no comment on the issue Wednesday. Smith was not at Wednesday's hearing and previously declined to comment.



Original story:



Meanwhile in Urbana, there was an objection to incumbent Michelle Mayol's candidacy for Cunningham Township Supervisor. However before a hearing could be held, Mayol withdrew her candidacy. That leaves Danielle Chynoweth as the only remaining candidate.