7 years in prison for Champaign man

URBANA — A Champaign man who admitted he entered a bank intending to forge a check was sentenced Wednesday to seven years in prison.

Brandon Harmon, 26, whose last local address was on Harrington Drive, pleaded guilty before Judge Roger Webber to burglary, admitting that on July 19 he went in the Heartland Bank at 1812 S. Philo Road in Urbana intending to commit a forgery.

In return for his plea, three counts of forgery in that case and a second felony case accusing him of aggravated battery were dismissed.

At the time he went in the bank, Harmon was on parole for a robbery he committed in May 2015 when he entered an apartment on campus while under the influence of drugs and alcohol and threatened to kill the men there playing a video game if the men didn’t give him $10.

Harmon was sentenced to seven years in prison for that crime as well but received a sentence to the Department of Corrections’ boot camp program, which he successfully completed.

However, after being arrested for the financial crimes, his parole was revoked and he was sent back to prison.

Before Wednesday’s seven-year sentence, Harmon was scheduled to be paroled in June 2017.

He was given credit on his sentence for 87 days served.

