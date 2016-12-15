Centennial student charged as adult over Facebook Live threats

URBANA — A Champaign teen who allegedly threatened to shoot fellow Centennial High School students on a Facebook Live video has been charged as an adult while one of his juvenile cohorts pleaded guilty.

Terrell D. Bergman, 17, who listed an address in the 700 block of South Mattis Avenue, was arraigned Thursday on three felony counts stemming from activity he allegedly engaged in with other teens last month.

Bergman was charged with disorderly conduct, aggravated unlawful use of weapons and not having a firearm owner's identification card. Judge Brett Olmstead set his bond at $200,000 and told him to be back in court Dec. 20.

Laying out the facts for Olmstead, Assistant State's Attorney Troy Lozar said about 2 p.m. Nov. 4, Centennial High School officials notified police that there was a Facebook Live video involving four students, including Bergman.

In the video, Lozar said, Bergman could be seen holding a handgun and making threats to shoot or kill specific people, saying he didn't care if he got into trouble.

"He threatens to shoot up a bus and says 'We gonna turn Champaign into Chicago' and threatens an officer who drove into the area while the video is being made," Lozar said.

Bergman also allegedly made reference to a gang to which he belonged.

Police located the car the group was in and arrested driver Lucas McQueen, 18, of the 1500 block of Holly Hill Drive, Champaign, a 16-year-old boy in the back seat and Bergman, who was in the front passenger seat.

Police found a loaded .22-caliber revolver in the glove box in front of where Bergman was seated, Lozar said. The fourth youth was released to his parents.

Lozar said the quartet in the car had been sent home from school earlier over an argument that one boy's sister reportedly had with another male about gangs. The Facebook video was made after they were sent home.

Lozar said Bergman has a juvenile adjudication for aggravated unlawful use of weapons from Cook County that he received earlier this year.

McQueen remains in custody at the county jail in lieu of $50,000 bond and is due back in court Jan. 3.

The 16-year-old pleaded guilty Thursday before Judge Heidi Ladd in juvenile court to disorderly conduct. He'll be sentenced Feb. 1. Another count alleging he possessed a gun without an FOID card was dismissed.

That boy remains in detention but Ladd agreed to review his case next week, giving him a chance to improve his behavior so that he might win release before sentencing.