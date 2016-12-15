CU Fresh Start to use $127,000 grant to hire project manager

Photo by: Natalie Wickman/The News-Gazette After Wednesday's Champaign Community Coalition meeting, members posed for the annual Christmas card photo.

CHAMPAIGN — CU Fresh Start, a months-old initiative designed to combat gun violence, will spend a recently acquired six-figure grant on hiring a full-time project manager.

At Wednesday's final Champaign Community Coalition meeting of 2016, facilitator Tracy Parsons said CU Fresh Start was awarded $127,028 from the Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority.

The new manager, who will be chosen from four finalists of an original field of 35 applicants, will also work to evaluate the program's effectiveness and assist with training sessions for police, the community and those susceptible to gun violence.

A program that launched this fall, CU Fresh Start finds and aids offenders with violent, gun-related behavior in their past. Parsons said he would like to have the project manager selected by mid-January at the latest.

Urbana Police Chief Patrick Connolly noted Wednesday that there have been 150 shootings in the city so far this year.

"That's absolutely unacceptable for our community," Parsons said of the number. "We should never get to the place where we say 'That's just the world we're in.' We want to eliminate it."

CU Fresh Start kicked off in October by holding its first "call-in," which acted as an intervention of sorts for nine pre-selected men who were at least 18 years old, on probation or parole and had a prior felony arrest, gun arrest or violent crime conviction, in addition to a connection with a recent violent crime. They were sternly told by law enforcement, local government, clergy and community members affected by gun violence that they would be given community resources to rebuild their lives as long as they put down guns for good.

Since then, Donte Lotts, the program's community liaison, said he has been getting the men education and job opportunities, in addition to teaching them communication skills, how to keep appointments and organizational strategies. He said three men from the "call-in" group ended up leaving the program, but most of the rest are interested in recovery.

"I'm feeling better about the gentlemen we're working with because a lot of them are out of the contemplative stage," Lotts said. "It's not always me calling them; they're calling me. I've gotten texts after midnight on the weekend."

For those who left the program, Lotts said the CU Fresh Start committee recently decided to keep the service open to them if they choose to come back.

"I'm trying to advocate for them and show them how to advocate for themselves," Lotts said about the men.

Lotts said the next "call-in" is being slated for the end of February, and he's thinking of having a reunion event for the first "call-in" group to further boost their morale.

In addition, the coalition narrowed down what its priorities should be in 2017. Members previously completed an online survey to pick the priorities that were voted on in the meeting.

Receiving the most votes: police-community relations, homelessness, racial justice initiatives, trauma trainings/trauma-informed care and youth summer jobs.