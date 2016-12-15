Cubs to bring trophy to Illini game
The Cubs will bring their World Series trophy to the United Center on Saturday to showcase during the Illini's basketball game against BYU.
The announcement was made today by the champs, who are parading their hardware across three states.
Included in the Cubs Trophy Tour is a yet-to-be-announced stop in Champaign.
On Saturday, the Illini take on BYU at 8:30 p.m. following a Northwestern-Dayton game.
Where in C-U should the Cubs go? Click here to tell our Tom Kacich, who might just join you there.
