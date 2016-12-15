'Grateful that they’re alive'

Photo by: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette Fire destroyed a house at 106 W. Crockett St.on the southeastern side of Catlin around 2 a.m. Thursday.

CATLIN — A friend and relative of a Catlin couple have launched efforts to help them after they lost their home and all of its contents in an early-morning house fire on Thursday.

“So sad – especially at Christmastime,” said Kristen Leigh, a childhood friend who started a Go Fund Me page to help Brittny Boswell and her fiance, Travis Whorrall, with immediate expenses.

The Illinois State Fire Marshal's Office is still investigating the blaze, which out at the couple’s house, at 106 W. Crockett St., on the southeastern side of the village, around 2 a.m.

Katelyn Boswell said her sister was awakened by the smell of smoke.

“She said she kept smelling something, and it was getting harder for her to breathe,” she said. “She ran outside and saw that her attic was completely on fire ... She went back in and woke up Travis and got her keys and the dog. The whole place was dark. By the time they walked out, the whole attic caved in.”

When firefighters arrived, flames were showing on the northwest corner of the one-story wood-frame house, said Capt. Matt Burke, of the Catlin Area Fire Protection District.

Burke said they knocked down the blaze in about 15 minutes. They stayed on the scene another two hours or so doing overhaul work.

Catlin firefighters were assisted by crews from Tilton, Westville, Georgetown, Lynch and Fairmount departments, who battled the blaze in frigid temperatures.

“It was just exhausting to firefighters,” Burke said, adding they also dealt with the water freezing. “If you get any water on you, it freezes solid and it makes it harder to move and work.”

He said fortunately, no fire personnel got frostbite or other injuries.

Burke said a damage estimate wasn’t available late Thursday afternoon. However, the fire gutted the house and destroyed the occupants' personal belongings.

"I’m just so grateful that they’re alive ... and that she was the one who called me versus a detective calling to tell me my sister was gone and didn’t make it,” Katelyn Boswell said, her voice choked with emotion.

She said the couple and their dog escaped without injury.

However, the couple lost everything including childhood mementoes and Christmas presents for Brittny’s 13-year-old son and 5-year-old niece. (Katelyn Boswell added her nephew currently is staying with his grandparents in Tilton and wasn’t at the house during the fire.)

“But all of his Christmas presents are gone, his bed, TV, his clothes,” Katelyn Boswell said, adding her sister fled the house in her pajamas. “She didn’t even have shoes on her feet ... Nothing is salvageable. It’s heartbreaking.”

She added that baby books belonging to her, her sister and their brother and other childhood items were also lost.

The American Red Cross is assisting the family.

Leigh said she was devastated to hear of the fire and started the Go Fund Me page with a goal of raising at least $5,000 to help the couple.

Boswell said people can also contact her through Facebook or phone (217-274-3791) if they would like to donate items to help.