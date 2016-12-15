Jim Dey: A splitting headache

Photo by: John Dixon/The News-Gazette In happier times, George Gasyna and Sarah Nixon posed for a photo outside their home on Illinois Street in Urbana with the family pet, Elfie, on April 13, 2011.

The divorce from hell — one followed by a custody battle from even deeper in the nether regions that segued into the courts of both the United States and Canada — landed Tuesday at the federal court in Urbana.

That's where 48-year-old former University of Illinois staff member Sarah Nixon is standing trial on international child-kidnapping charges, specifically that she took her young daughter to Canada on July 13, 2015, in an effort to deny custody to her former husband, a UI faculty member. Canadian authorities found Nixon and her daughter two days later in Moose Creek, Ontario, and returned the child to her father.

Authorities have alleged that Nixon took the child to Canada to evade a custody ruling in favor of the child's father, Slavic languages Professor George Gasyna, that was issued by now-retired Champaign County Circuit Judge Arnold Blockman.

After lengthy hearings on the custody question, Blockman granted sole custody to Gasyna and ordered that Nixon have no contact with the child except for one recorded Skype or telephone call per week for two months. Blockman found limiting Nixon's contact was necessary to protect the child's emotional and physical health.

Blockman's ruling was unanimously affirmed in April 2016 by a state appellate court in Springfield.

By that time, however, Nixon was in police custody, having been arrested Sept. 20, 2015, at the U.S. border on a federal warrant after she attempted to return to Champaign County from Canada.

In her opening statement to the jury, Assistant U.S. Attorney Elly Peirson told jurors that family courts can be "messy places." She then outlined the marital trench warfare between Gasyna and Nixon, asserting that Nixon used their child "as a pawn to punish her ex-spouse."

"She is a master manipulator," Peirson said. "She has a flair for drama."

The defense, however, had a different version of the facts, portraying Nixon as a victim of an indifferent judge and police officers who ignored her repeated claims that Gasyna abused both the child and Nixon and left her no choice but to flee with her child.

In a thinly veiled appeal for jury nullification — asking jurors to ignore the law and make their decision based on sympathy — the defense said "what she did is not a criminal act."

"When it came down to weighing the two (factors), Sarah was absolutely justified," said federal Assistant Public Defender Peter Henderson of Nixon's options of giving up custody or fleeing with the child.

Given the explosive nature of the parental dispute, it was no great surprise that prosecution and defense lawyers locked horns even before the first witness was called.

U.S. District Judge Colin Bruce has limited how much information the jury can hear about the marital dispute between Gasyna and Nixon. But Peirson charged immediately that the defense was violating the court's order by replaying the allegations of the marital dispute, particularly the references to Gasyna having abused the child.

"That opening statement was outrageously against the court's order," said Peirson, who indicated a mistrial might be in order.

Henderson disagreed, and Bruce allowed the proceedings to continue. But Peirson warned that the trial "can't go through every single fight (they've) had for the past 10 years."

Bruce agreed.

"I just don't want to get into that," he said, explaining that hearing about the marital acrimony would be "confusing to jurors."

What's unusual about this case is that its noncriminal aspects already have been litigated in exacting detail in state court before Blockman. While the defense told jurors that Gasyna abused the child, Blockman said he "simply (did not) believe the allegations."

After hearing testimony from a court psychologist, Blockman indicated he thought Nixon suggested the improprieties. He noted that the child said she and the mother practiced discussing them, and Blockman said he had reviewed "hours of tapes of Sarah repeatedly asking (the child)" about being abused.

While Nixon denied suggesting or coaching her child's words, court-appointed psychologist Dr. Helen Appleton concluded that Nixon and the child "shared a folie a deux," a joint delusion of abuse. Appleton testified that, in her opinion, Gasyna had not abused the child.

It is in the context of a 20-year relationship and 15-year marriage that the federal case is playing out. The couple married in 1997 in Canada and divorced in 2012 in Champaign County.

Gasyna has since remarried and fathered a child with his second wife, a factor that Peirson told jurors further angered Nixon.

Testimony on Tuesday came from Urbana police Officer Sarah Links, who told of being called to Nixon's East Green Street residence in Urbana on July 13, 2015, for the child custody transfer and finding no one home.

"It looked like someone had left very suddenly," Links testified.

Sadia Bekal, a friend and landlord of Nixon, testified that "Sarah thought (Blockman) was not fair" and told her that she was "thinking of leaving" in light of what she expected to be a negative ruling.

On Wednesday, Canadian police officers described how they recovered the child and questioned Nixon before releasing her from custody.

Wednesday's testimonial highlight came when Gasyna described his long-running divorce and custody battle with Nixon. He described a routinely "hostile" relationship with Nixon that included disputes with her over visiting the child before he ultimately filed for sole custody.

Gasyna testified that he was "relieved" when Blockman granted him sole custody but "worried, terrified actually" upon finding his former wife and daughter missing after Blockman's ruling.

He said he feared that he would "never see (his daughter) again, ever, ever, ever" and felt "reborn" when authorities notified him that she had been found safe.

The case is expected to take roughly a week. If convicted, Nixon faces a prison sentence of up to three years.

Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-351-5369.