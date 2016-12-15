Just 1 Question: 'Feet for the Future' at Rantoul Township High

A fresh pair of kicks can go a long way — especially in the Rantoul City Schools district, where the number of homeless students is two times the state average.

Because many kids in the district walk 30 to 45 minutes to and from school every day, staff members decided to launch a "Feet for the Future" drive this winter, asking community members to donate cash and new, or never-worn, shoes to Rantoul students. (Donations can be dropped off from 6:30 to 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at Rantoul's Family Video, or you can head to the effort's GoFundMe page online).

Senior members of Rantoul Township High School's National Honors Society have been getting the word out by hanging posters around town. Staff writer Nicole Lafond stopped by to ask them: Why is this so worthwhile to you?

ALY HASTING S

president

"There are a lot of people in the community that are impoverished, and families generally don't have the money to get their kids the proper winter wear. It's a way to give back to the community, and it's encouraging to the little kids who see the drive going on, or who are maybe recipients of it, to do more good throughout their lives because it all starts young.

"I went to those schools, and it means a lot."

C OLEY WOLKEN

secretary

"In this community, so many people think badly about Rantoul and what we do, but actually if you look at it not stereotypically, we're actually a pretty cool community. We all help one another out, and I feel like if we just keep helping one another out, we'll get the job done.

"Everyone is on their feet every single day, and this is something that affects their life. It's not just a toy that they'll sit and play with."

JARED JO RDAHL

co-vice president

"With little kids, they can't drive and they have to walk. Some of them don't have the best shoes, with holes and stuff, and in the winter, that can get pretty cold. Any way to make a kid's life easier and more enjoyable, those shoes can go a long way for them."

NATALIE VAUGHAN

historian

"We were all once in their place. When I was in elementary school, we did drives like this, and it was such a big event. Just having other people come from within the community into our school to help us, it seemed even bigger. When you're in elementary school, that's your world — you only see people your age, so getting people outside of that school helping is a big deal, especially when you're younger."

CASSIDY OLSON

treasurer

"Some families aren't able to afford boots for winter. For some people, they don't have a choice, and it's important we help out and get their feet covered up. I'm not in any other community clubs; this is the one thing I do, and I like seeing the impact that it makes and influences it has on other people. Just seeing the smiles on the people's faces, you can feel it."

TI A NICKENS

co-vice president

"We're one of the only towns around here that has one high school — we don't go anywhere else — so I feel connecting to our grade schools is really important. When we come together, the community sees we should keep our kids around here because we're doing something meaningful."

