Man admits having cocaine at Urbana nightclub

Photo by: Provided Christopher Bloomberg, 22 of East Peoria, pleaded guilty Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016, to possession of a controlled substance.

URBANA — An East Peoria man who admitted having a small amount of cocaine on him when he came to an Urbana nightclub was sentenced Thursday to conditional discharge.

Christopher Bloomberg, 22, pleaded guilty before Judge Roger Webber to possession of a controlled substance, admitting that he had fewer than 15 grams of the drug with him March 14.

A more serious charge alleging that he possessed the cocaine with the intent to sell it was dismissed.

Bloomberg was sentenced to 18 months of conditional discharge for the felony conviction, a form of probation that does not require regular reporting to a probation officer.

University of Illinois police spotted a car in a UI parking lot on West Oregon Street whose occupants appeared to be drinking whiskey. After a drug-sniffing dog alerted to the presence of drugs in the car, police found Bloomberg in the back seat with a few grams of cocaine in a pill bottle.

Assistant State's Attorney Toby Ortega said Bloomberg had a prior misdemeanor conviction for possession of cannabis from Tazewell County from 2013.