Man in custody after wife shot in west Champaign home

CHAMPAIGN — A Champaign woman remained in critical condition Thursday after allegedly being shot by her husband in their home Wednesday evening.

Champaign police Lt. Dave Shaffer said Deresheo D. Carter, 25, called police about 6 p.m. from the family home in the 500 block of North James Street to report his wife had been shot then got in a car and sped off as officers were arriving.

Shaffer said Carter’s 24-year-old wife was shot once in the back and rushed to Carle Foundation Hospital. Due to her precarious condition and treatment, police have been unable to interview her.

However, they did speak with Carter, who was arrested not long after the shooting. He was booked into the county jail about 11 p.m. Wednesday.

On Thursday, the state’s attorney’s office charged him with aggravated battery with a firearm for allegedly shooting Kanesha Thaggard-Carter, the mother of two of Carter’s children.

The crime is a Class X felony carrying a mandatory prison sentence of between six and 30 years upon conviction.

Shaffer said Carter took off fast from the house and was driving so erratically that police lost sight of his car. As they relayed information about it to other officers on the street, they learned that a car crashed into two other vehicles at Springfield Avenue and Neil Street and that the driver ran.

“After he crashed, he fled on foot, hailed a taxi cab, then fled from the taxi on Kirby. Then he was apprehended shortly after he fled the cab,” Shaffer said.

A Champaign County sheriff’s deputy helped find Carter, police said.

Shaffer described Carter as cooperative with police but declined to say what sparked the dispute.

“At this point, it appears to be a verbal argument that resulted in a shooting,” said Shaffer, adding that he didn’t think Mrs. Thaggard-Carter had been physically attacked prior to being shot.

“We are still looking to corroborate and establish the circumstances that led to this. Until we can speak to her, we are going with half a story,” Shaffer said.

In court, Assistant State’s Attorney Troy Lozar said Carter allegedly used a rifle to shoot his wife in the back, hitting her in the lung and spleen. The latter organ was removed, he said, as part of “extensive surgery” done on her. He described her condition as “unstable and critical.”

Lozar said Carter admitted that he shot his wife but said it was an accident that happened as he sat on the couch racking rounds in the rifle. Carter told police he had purchased the gun on Wednesday from a man whose name he did not know.

The couple’s two small children, probably under the age of 3, Shaffer said, were in the home at the time of the shooting. They were not physically harmed and are now with relatives.

State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said the Department of Children and Family Services has been notified about them.

Police recovered evidence from the house. Lozar said they have the rifle.

Shaffer said Carter had blood on him when police were interviewing him. They don’t know if that was from his wife or from a minor injury he may have received when he crashed his car.

He did not require hospital treatment, Shaffer said.

Lozar said Carter has not lived in the area very long and has a 2014 domestic violence conviction from Mississippi. Locally, he was sentenced on Nov. 9 to a year of court supervision for driving under the influence in Champaign on Aug. 6. He pleaded guilty to that in October.

After hearing the preliminary facts, Judge Brett Olmstead set bond for Carter at $250,000 and ordered him to have no contact with his wife or their home address. The judge also said that if Carter is able to post bond, he will have to wear a GPS device to track his whereabouts while his case is unresolved.

