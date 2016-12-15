Man involved in Vermilion County shooting was in past one, too

Photo by: Provided Caleb Emory

HOME GARDENS — Illinois State Police confirmed Wednesday that the man charged three years ago in a shooting incident with police at his home on Georgetown Road is the same individual involved in another shooting there Tuesday.

According to state police Master Sgt. Matt Boerwinkle, Caleb Emory, 23, was involved in the shooting incident Tuesday afternoon at 2530 Georgetown Road, a private residence immediately west of the former McMillan School. Boerwinkle did not release any additional information, because it's an ongoing investigation.

State police are investigating the incident in which an armed man was shot by a Vermilion County sheriff's deputy at the residence.

In 2013, sheriff's deputies responded to the same residence on a domestic call and a deputy shot Emory, who was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

In Tuesday's incident, deputies responded to that same residence around 2:50 p.m. for a domestic disturbance between a father and a son, according to a statement from the sheriff's department. The father reported that his son had threatened to set the house on fire, and had a gas can and a weapon.

When deputies arrived, the father said the son was inside the house, trying to set the place on fire.

A man appeared at the front of the house holding what appeared to be a handgun, asked deputies if they were prepared to die and refused to drop the weapon.

One deputy fired his weapon, striking the man, who retreated further into the residence, according to the sheriff department's release. The man was later forced out of the house by smoke from a fire that he lit inside.

The man was taken to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, and his condition is still not known.

It's been three years since Emory was charged in the similar incident with sheriff's deputies at his home on Georgetown Road, but it was just last month that he accepted a plea agreement in the case.

On Nov. 22, Emory agreed to a plea deal from the state, represented by then-Assistant State's Attorney Chuck Mockbee, on a lesser gun charge — reckless discharge of a firearm — for a sentence of 30 months probation.

According to Vermilion County court records, Emory's 2013 case was continued 17 times, with 10 of those delays attributed to the defense. Emory was represented by Attorney Mark Christoff. While he was free on bond in that case, Emory was arrested in several other cases.

The 2013 shooting incident at Emory's Georgetown residence began shortly after 4 a.m. Nov. 21, when deputies were called there for a domestic disturbance that ended with a deputy shooting Emory.

He was rushed to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and several days later was arrested on a warrant while leaving the hospital and arraigned on multiple charges, including aggravated discharge of a firearm, and two misdemeanors — assault and aggravated assault of a person 60 or older. He faced possible sentencing of up to 15 years in prison.

Hours before the confrontation with deputies in 2013, Emory had allegedly fired a weapon at a house on Arlington Drive in an unincorporated area called Home Gardens that's near Emory's house. That was in response to a fight between him and some of his friends, according to prosecutors.

In the three years since the 2013 shooting incident, Emory was charged in the following cases, according to Vermilion County court records:

— In July 2014, about two months after bonding out of jail in the 2013 case, Emory was charged with disorderly conduct. The charge was later dropped in a plea agreement in another case.

— In September 2014, he was charged with battery, criminal damage and resisting a police officer. He pleaded guilty in November 2015 to criminal damage and was fined and ordered to pay the victim $500 restitution. The other counts were dropped along with two other misdemeanor cases against him.

— In March 2015, he was charged with two counts of domestic battery. He pleaded guilty in January of this year and was fined.

— In April 2015, he was charged with criminal trespass to property. The charge was dropped in his plea agreement to criminal damage in November 2015.

— In June 2015, he was charged with two counts of aggravated battery of a peace officer, aggravated assault of a peace officer and resisting or obstructing a peace officer. In April of this year, he pleaded guilty to resisting or obstructing a peace officer. The other charges were dropped, and he was sentenced to 282 days of incarceration and credited with 282 days of time served.

— In October of this year, he was charged with two counts of domestic battery and interfering with a report of domestic violence. On Dec. 7, the state dropped those charges.

— On Nov. 22, he pleaded guilty in the November 2013 case and received 30 months probation.