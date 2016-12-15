Man who allegedly shot wife in custody

CHAMPAIGN — A Champaign man is in police custody for allegedly shooting his wife and then leading police on a chase that ended not long after he crashed into cars, bailed out and ran.

A release from the Champaign police department said Deresheo D. Carter, 25, of the 500 block of North James Street, allegedly shot his 24-year-old wife in the back about 6 p.m. Wednesday.

As officers were arriving at the home, a dark-colored vehicle was seen speeding off. Police tried to catch it but lost sight of it because of the driver’s high speed and erratic driving.

Minutes later, police learned that the vehicle had crashed into two other vehicles at Springfield Avenue and Neil Street and that the driver got out and ran.

A witness got a look at him and a Champaign County sheriff’s deputy who was helping in the search found Carter a short time later near Neil Street and Kirby Avenue.

Police said the wife remains in critical condition at Carle Foundation Hospital.

Carter is expected to be formally charged later today.





