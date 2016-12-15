St. Joseph's outgoing mayor also retiring his clippers

Photo by: Nora Maberry-Daniels/The Leader The village of St. Joseph isn't just losing its mayor. Come Dec. 24, B.J. Hackler will also close his popular beauty shop in the village.

ST. JOSEPH — His father's career advice way back when went something like this: Don't be a mortician.

Apparently, B.J. Hackler's dad knew too many folks in that line of work who had drinking problems.

"Probably too much free time," Hackler said.

So, at the urging of a family friend who agreed to pay the $180 cost, the man who would one day go on to be the nine-term mayor of St. Joseph began taking classes at beautician school.

Sixty years later, he's preparing for his final cuts. After last week's announcement that his mayoral career would end with April's election, word spread that Hackler will hang up his scissors even sooner.

His last day in business at 201 N. Main St. will be Christmas Eve.

The first of two retirement parties, this one held in conjunction with the chamber of commerce, will happen after hours today at B.J.'s Beauty Shop.

"I like change," Hackler said. "I believe change has to happen."

Five generations of cuts

Last Thursday, Hackler had a tub of brownies and blondies in his shop.

"Wednesday, it was doughnuts," he said.

Hackler's customers routinely bring him treats. He never trades haircuts for food but has exchanged them for fishing equipment. He often asks customers: "How many more cuts do I owe you?"

His regulars come from all over Champaign County and from as far away as Douglas County. When Hackler told one west Champaign customer that he was going to retire, she broke down. Over the years, she would often call him before appointments during the winter months for a quick roads report before heading to the shop.

"If the roads are bad, I tell her to come the next day or the day after that," Hackler said. "We make it work."

That last part has been a cornerstone of Hackler's shop.

He estimates that 50 percent of his cuts are walk-ins. His clientele is split evenly between men and women. For one local family, he has cut five generations of hair.

"Some are disappointed that I am retiring," he said. "Others are happy for me.

"I will miss the people."

'You have to listen'

In a two-hour span last week, Hackler took phone calls from an engineer, another mayor, the former legislative director of the Illinois Municipal League and a land developer. He also had a citizen stop by the shop to discuss the upcoming caucus and all the progress the village has made since Hackler became mayor.

And this was all after a morning full of haircuts.

Having his shop downtown has helped immeasurably in his efforts to serve the village he loves, Hackler says. He originally opened his St. Joseph shop on the other side of Main Street in January 1964 after serving in the military and working in other Illinois small towns. He set up shop in another downtown building before landing at 201 N. Main St.

"It has made me more accessible," he said.

While his home phone number remains listed, Hackler says he only gets — at most — five calls a month there. After 35 years as mayor, everyone knows where to find him.

Hackler prides himself on being a good listener, a skill that comes in handy for both of his jobs.

"You have to listen," he said. "And you have to enjoy people."

Next up: Fishing, traveling

Post-retirement, there will be numerous fishing getaways to Canada with friends. And traveling with wife Dixie, including planned trips on a riverboat and out east.

"I am looking forward to it," Hackler said.

Their daughters, Tonya and Traci, are helping plan the two retirement celebrations — the one tonight and another at 2 p.m. Saturday, also at the shop.

Hackler said the family had a discussion about the idea of having two separate celebrations for the closing of his shop. Much like his role as mayor, he didn't get to have a say formally because there wasn't a tie.

"They told me I didn't get to vote," he joked.

Nora Maberry-Daniels is editor of The Leader, a News-Gazette community newspaper. For more, visit leaderlandnews.com.