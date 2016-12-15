State police investigating second I-74 crash

Illinois State Police report they are investigating a second crash on Interstate 74 involving injuries.

This one was reported by police around 3:30 p.m. on I-74 westbound near Mansfield in Piatt County.

About 2 p.m., they were investigating the rollover of a full size van on I-74 eastbound near Odgen. People were also injured in that incident.

No additional details of either crash were immediately available.