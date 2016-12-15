Two Ohio men hurt in I-74 rollover
OGDEN — Two Ohio residents were taken to the hospital after the van they were in rolled over on Interstate 74 on Thursday near Ogden.
Illinois State Police at Pesotum said the Chevrolet van driven by Randy Cole, 52, of Cincinnati was eastbound just before 2 p.m. when Cole lost control and left the road.
The van went into the south ditch and rolled over before coming to rest.
Both Randy Cole and passenger Danny Cole, 60, also of Cincinnati, were wearing seat belts and their injuries were described as non-life-threatening.
Randy Cole was issued a ticked for improper lane usage.
The rollover was one of two in less than two hours on I-74 involving injuries. The second was reported by police around 3:30 p.m. on I-74 westbound near Mansfield in Piatt County.
No additional details of that crash were immediately available.
