UPDATE: Two accidents 30 miles apart on I-74 send 3 to hospital

CHAMPAIGN — Two accidents about three hours and 30 miles apart on Interstate 74 sent three people to the hospital Thursday afternoon.

In the first incident, Illinois State Police at Pesotum said a Chevrolet van driven by Randy Cole, 52, of Cincinnati was eastbound near Ogden just before 2 p.m. when Cole lost control and left the road.

The van went into the south ditch and rolled over before coming to rest.

Both Randy Cole and passenger Danny Cole, 60, also of Cincinnati, were wearing seat belts and their injuries were described as non-life-threatening. They were taken to an area hospital.

Randy Cole was issued a ticket for improper lane usage.

In the second incident, state police said about 4:50 p.m., a Chevrolet SUV driven by James Parks, 42, of Urbana and a semitrailer driven by Marcos de los Santos, 58, of North Carolina were westbound on I-74 just west of Mansfield when Parks reached down to retrieve an item from the floor of his SUV, causing it to veer from the left lane into the right lane, where it rear-ended Santos’ semitrailer. After impact, the SUV swerved back into the left lane and came to rest partially in the center median.

Parks, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Santos, who was wearing a seat belt, was unhurt.

Parks was issued tickets for operating an uninsured vehicle, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and failure to wear a seat belt.