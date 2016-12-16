Area history, Dec. 16, 2016

Today is Friday, Dec. 16, 2016. Here are news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:

In 1916, the increase in the property-tax rate for people in Champaign, in School District 71, was to be 47 cents, according to County Clerk Fred Hess. The rate that year was $6.49, while that of the year before was $6.22. The rate in Urbana was to be $7.05, which was 34 cents higher.

In 1966, Weston, a small community in DuPage County, was picked as the site for a $375 million federal atom smasher. The choice was made by the Atomic Energy Commission, which cited Weston's proximity to Chicago and the Argonne National Laboratory.

In 2001, plans were underway to create an 88-acre park in Urbana, known as Judge Webber Park, that would include a fenced-in dog park, a wet prairie, a labyrinth and an archery range.