Area history, Dec. 16, 2016
Today is Friday, Dec. 16, 2016. Here are news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1916, the increase in the property-tax rate for people in Champaign, in School District 71, was to be 47 cents, according to County Clerk Fred Hess. The rate that year was $6.49, while that of the year before was $6.22. The rate in Urbana was to be $7.05, which was 34 cents higher.
In 1966, Weston, a small community in DuPage County, was picked as the site for a $375 million federal atom smasher. The choice was made by the Atomic Energy Commission, which cited Weston's proximity to Chicago and the Argonne National Laboratory.
In 2001, plans were underway to create an 88-acre park in Urbana, known as Judge Webber Park, that would include a fenced-in dog park, a wet prairie, a labyrinth and an archery range.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.