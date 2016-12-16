Broch chosen as sixth circuit's new chief judge

Photo by: Provided Douglas County Judge Rick Broch has been unaninmously selected as chief judge of the Sixth Judicial Circuit.

SULLIVAN — Douglas County’s resident judge said he is “flattered” to have been unanimously chosen by his fellow circuit judges to be the new chief for the Sixth Judicial Circuit.

Richard L. “Rick” Broch, 60, of Tuscola, will assume the administrative duties that Moultrie County Judge Dan Flannell has handled for the six counties in the circuit for the last four years.

“We have a real good group of judges in the Sixth Circuit. I feel privileged to represent them in that capacity,” Broch said Friday of his new duties.

Near the top of Broch’s to-do list is figuring out how to cover Moultrie County cases when Flannell leaves next month and before a new Moultrie County judge can be appointed.

Flannell, 64, announced last month he was retiring from the bench after 28 years to become the city administrator for his hometown of Sullivan. He plans to leave the bench Jan. 13 and start his new duties Jan. 15.

The elected circuit judges of Champaign, DeWitt, Douglas, Macon, and Piatt voted by written ballot for Broch. Flannell chose not to vote.

A former public defender, prosecutor and private attorney, Broch was appointed as an associate judge in late 2012 and donned his first robe on Jan. 2, 2013.

In the spring of 2014, Broch ran in the Republican primary for the circuit judgeship left vacant by the retirement of Douglas County Judge Mike Carroll. He defeated Tuscola lawyer Lorna Geiler for the open seat and was unopposed in the general election.

The Supreme Court then appointed Broch as a circuit judge in June 2014 prior to the general election.

For a long time, the chief judge has come from one of the rural counties by virtue of having a smaller caseload than what the judges in Macon and Champaign counties have.

There is no extra pay for the post, which involves juggling the assignments of all the judges in the circuit, the probation departments and the court reporters.

The state’s chief judges also meet once a month in Chicago to discuss and make policy for trial courts across the state.

Flannell said he has no doubt that Broch can handle the post.

"This job isn’t tied to how much of a veteran you are on the bench. It's about your skills in dealing with people and colleagues and juggling three or four balls at one time," he said.

Before Flannell, the late Judge John Shonkwiler of Piatt County served 19 years as the chief judge. He died in 2012.

Flannell said his administrative assistant, Jeff Waite, a Sullivan resident who has worked with him for four years, has agreed to remain as Broch’s helper for chief judge duties. Waite will continue to work out of the courthouse in Sullivan.

