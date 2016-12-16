Champaign finance director jazzed about retirement

Photo by: Provided Richard Schnuer

CHAMPAIGN — If you're looking for city Finance Director Richard Schnuer after March 3, try the Iron Post bar.

Schnuer said he wants to spend more time at the jazz venue once he retires next year, a decision the city announced Thursday.

"I really enjoy jazz and want to learn more about it and hear more of it live," said Schnuer, who is leaving his position after 31 years.

After growing up in upstate New York and central Massachusetts, Schnuer attended Boston's Tufts University and received a degree in sociology and anthropology. He said his initial career goal was public administration and the financial interest came later. He got his MBA, with a specialization in public and nonprofit management, from the University of Chicago.

"I realized that when I'm spending most of my days thinking about what I'm doing on the weekend and not on the job, it's time to retire," Schnuer said. "It wasn't that I don't like my job anymore. I want to spend more time on personal interests, so it's time to retire and bring in someone whose totally focused on work."

To whoever fills his shoes, Schnuer said he wants that person to improve upon the work he's leaving behind.

"I won't think they're screwing everything up," Schnuer said with a laugh. "It'll be good to have a fresh set of eyes."

Once his education was finished, Schnuer picked up his East Coast roots and settled in Illinois to raise his three kids.

"The most gratifying thing," Schnuer said about his time working in Champaign, "has been helping staff members and younger people to develop their skills and their ability to contribute to the organization."

Schnuer said it's also fulfilling to drive around the city and see his work materialized in the buildings and public spaces he worked on financing. Those include Boneyard Creek, the police department, downtown Champaign and Campustown.

Save for the colder parts of winter, Schnuer said he and his wife plan to stay in Illinois post-retirement. In addition to consuming jazz, Schnuer said he'll be spending more time with his family and writing nonfiction. He has already had articles published in the Government Finance Review.

His next writing project? Cleaning up the Champaign Wikipedia page.

"There is an error (on the page), so I thought I'd correct it and do a service by filling out things about Champaign online," Schnuer said. "Maybe I'll write about jazz, too."