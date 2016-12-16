Champaign man gets 12 years for 3 home burglaries

Photo by: Provided Brandon Isaiah McClendon, 20, of Champaign pleaded guilty Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, to three counts of residential burglary and one count of aggravated possession of stolen firearms.

URBANA — A Champaign man who admitted breaking into three Champaign homes and possessing stolen guns has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Brandon McClendon, 20, whose last known address was in 1500 block of West Healey Street, pleaded guilty Friday before Judge Roger Webber to three counts of residential burglary and one count of aggravated possession of stolen firearms.

In return, Assistant State's Attorney Lindsey Clark dismissed another charge alleging that McClendon robbed a Circle K store at 1601 W. Springfield Ave., C, on Sept. 11.

McClendon pleaded guilty to break-ins on Sept. 1 at a home in the 1700 block of Sheridan Drive, Sept. 4 in the 1500 block of Sangamon Avenue, and Sept. 8 in the 1400 block of West Healey Street.

Three stolen shotguns, taken in one of the residential burglaries, and ammunition were found in a search of his home Sept. 14.

Police also found that McClendon had pawned an electronic tablet taken in one of the break-ins.

Court records show McClendon had a prior juvenile adjudication for retail theft.

Arrested in September, McClendon was given credit on his sentence for 94 days served.