Clergy Corner, Dec. 16, 2016

Photo by: Provided by Keith Thomas Mount Olive Missionary Baptist's Rev. Keith Thomas took to Facebook Live during a recent traffic stop.

He had 30 minutes to kill before Bible study started — plenty of time to make it from Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church to the new Valu Check grocery store and back — so off the Rev. KEITH THOMAS went last Wednesday night.

What he didn't account for was the hankering he'd have for McDonald's — specifically, "the showstopper, the dreaded McRib $5 special."

He also didn't anticipate the bright blue lights that would flash in his rearview mirror shortly after he left the Mattis Avenue Mickey D's and made a right onto Bradley without using his now-gooey fingers to flick the turn signal.

The pastor picks it up from here:

"Upon getting stopped, the officer walked up to my passenger-side window and initiated what was a good exchange. He started with, 'You switched lanes on Mattis without signaling and turned on to Bradley once again without a signal, so I stopped you.' I then told him who I was and that I was leaving McDonald's and heading to teach a Bible study and didn't pay attention. I told him where my driver's license was — my front pocket — and that my insurance card was on my phone. He smiled and took my license back to his car."

As the officer went back to his squad car, Thomas had an idea. Sensing a "teachable moment" opportunity, he fired up his Samsung smartphone, hit the Facebook app and broadcast live, for all 1,709 of his social-media friends to see in real time.

The 4-minute, 17-second video hasn't exactly gone viral, given that it ended with a handshake, a smile and just a warning for the driver in the "FAITH" ballcap.

Which makes it the perfect prop for an event Thomas will put on in conjunction with Champaign police from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at his church. It's called "Law & Order: Special C-U Unit." Its aim is to show that "the opportunity for an uneventful, positive interaction with law enforcement is possible," he says.

"Although it's not always a guarantee, for me, it started with the officer presenting himself in a nonthreatening manner that allowed me to do so," he says. "My compliance and willingness to partner with the officer (allowed) me to appeal to the discretion of the officer in a positive outcome."

No ticket. No drama. And while Thomas wants to make it clear that he doesn't encourage filming law enforcement — "I pushed the envelope because of my inner spirit urging me" — it gave him something powerful for Saturday's show-and-tell.

"Over and against the grain of what is purported across the various news outlets of different negative encounters with officers, we are not going to let our city become a place where law enforcement and people — black men, if being specific — cannot co-exist peacefully," he says.