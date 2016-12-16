County board OKs $1 million assist for nursing home

URBANA — Champaign County Board members, as has become an annual ritual late in the calendar year, on Thursday night approved issuing more than $1 million in tax-anticipation warrants to help the financially troubled county nursing home.

The board voted to issue $1.021 million in the warrants at an interest rate of 1.45 percent, to Hickory Point Bank and Trust. The warrants, a sort of borrowing against property-tax payments anticipated in spring, will be used to pay pension-related costs for nursing home employees.

But none of the money will go toward paying off vendors who are owed about $5 million in the aggregate by the nursing home. And the nursing home is awaiting payment from the state of millions of dollars in reimbursements.

The county board is expected to vote next month whether to ask voters in April to provide a tax increase to support the nursing home, along with a possible second question regarding the sale or lease of the home.

Also Thursday night, the board unanimously approved two budget amendments from County Clerk Gordy Hulten, adding a total of $48,295 to election-related line items.

The first, for $47,000, is needed to cover the cost of compensation for election judges for the Nov. 8 general election, Hulten said.

"The budget increase requested and approved in April wasn't sufficient to cover the necessary election judges, and our FY16 budget is fully exhausted without surpluses in other areas to cover the expense," he said in a memo to the board.

The county board in April appropriated an additional $105,000 to the clerk's office to cover the cost of election judges, higher pay for election judges, the cost of more laptop computers, greater staff overtime costs, printing expenses and voter education related to the November election.

At the time, Hulten said that the $358,000 set aside for 2016's elections would be less than the $450,000 the county had spent for the 2008 elections.

The second amendment, for $1,295, is to cover the cost of additional supplies related to a discovery recount, now under way, requested by George Danos, the Democratic candidate for county auditor in last month's election. He lost by 36 votes to Republican John Farney.

County board Chairman C. Pius Weibel named the following as deputy chairs for specific responsibilities: Justice, Champaign Democrat Matt Hiser; Policy and Public Appointments, Champaign Democrat Giraldo Rosales; and Finance, Urbana Democrat Chris Alix.

Appointed as chairs of standing committees were: Environment and Land Use, St. Joseph Republican Aaron Esry; Facilities, Champaign Democrat Josh Hartke; and Highway, Champaign Democrat Lorraine Cowart.

The board also approved Weibel's appointments of Julian Rappaport and Joseph Omo-Osagie to the county mental health board. A number of Republicans objected to Rappaport's appointment.

Before the meeting, Democrats chose Hartke as their caucus chairman. Republicans already had chosen Jim McGuire of Champaign as their chairman.