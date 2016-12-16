Cubs greats Sandberg, Ross coming to C-U for fundraiser

Photo by: Provided Details on next month's Challenger League fundraiser

Chicago Cubs great Ryne Sandberg and David Ross are coming to Urbana next month for a fundraiser for Tom Jones Challenger League.



Mike Namoff is organizing the event to benefit the Champaign-Urbana-based league for kids with developmental disabilities. It will be at the Wyndham Hotel on Jan. 27.

Namoff said Sandberg and Ross will be on stage for a question and answer session, and he said the pair should be available to take pictures and give autographs.



There will also be food, live entertainment, an auction of sports items, and an open bar. Three-hundred seats are available. An individual ticket is $300, a table of five is $1500, and a table of 10 is $3000.



You can call 202-2821 for tickets.