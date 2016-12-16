Danville district begins phase one of moving administrative offices

Photo by: Noelle McGee/The News-Gazette Some of the Danville school district's administrative offices will move from the Jackson Building across Williams Street into the former MT Systems building, shown above, today and Monday. Image

DANVILLE — The first phase of Danville schools' administrative offices move was set to get underway today.

Crews were scheduled to move the offices of the superintendent, two assistant superintendents, and the business and human resources departments from the Jackson Building, at 516 N. Jackson St., to the former MT Systems building, at 110 E. Williams St., today and Monday.

Superintendent Alicia Geddis said the new administration building will be open Jan. 4.

"We look forward to being able to better serve the public and be accessible to the public," Geddis said, pointing out that the Jackson Building is not fully compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

A decision on the building's name hasn't been made yet. However, earlier this fall, a group of citizens, including Danville Alderman Lloyd Randle, asked the board to consider naming the building after retired Superintendent David Fields.

The 1953 Danville High School alumnus served the district for 41 years as a teacher, coach and administrator. He was the district's first black superintendent and held that position until his retirement in 2001.

Fields later served on the Illinois State Board of Education.

District officials weren't looking for a new administrative home. But the availability of a newer building just across East Williams Street couldn't have come at a better time.

The district needed more space to alleviate overcrowding at Kenneth D. Bailey Academy, which houses the alternative educational programs. This year, two middle school classrooms were relocated to the basement of the former Jackson School.

Bailey Academy houses mainly high school students, along with some middle school students.

Then, this summer, MT Systems President Mark Church, who had relocated his business to Ohio, offered his Danville office building to the district.

"It was practically move-in ready," said board President Bill Dobbles.

The north side of the building is office space, while the south side is a large warehouse. It came with desks, chairs and other furnishings.

In August, the school board approved leasing the building for $24,500 for a year. The agreement includes an option to buy.

On Wednesday, members approved two invoices from Church in the amounts of $102,709 and $6,500 for design, engineering, demolition, carpentry, electrical and HVAC work on the building.

Once business and finance director Heather Smith and her staff vacate the Jackson Building, crews will convert their offices on the main floor into a classroom for middle school students. Those students are currently using a computer lab.

Buildings and grounds director Skip Truex said the second phase of the move calls for moving the special-education and special-programs departments from the Jackson Building to the new building. That will be done over the summer break.

Officials had hoped to remodel the south side of the building into offices for the Danville Public School Foundation and a new, larger board room.

However, Dobbles said that project will have to wait. He said the renovations — which would require installing additional restrooms and framing in a garage door, among other things — are too costly, and the district has more pressing work that needs to be completed at schools.