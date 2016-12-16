Fifth Campustown kicker pleads guilty

Photo by: The News-Gazette Johnnie Holbrook, 20, of Champaign was arrested Thursday (Oct. 6, 2016) on a warrant charging him with aggravated battery.

URBANA — Another of nine men identified as having taken part in the beating of a man in Campustown in September that had deadly consequences has pleaded guilty.

Judge Roger Webber on Friday accepted Johnnie Holbrook's plea to aggravated battery on a public way and set his sentencing for Jan. 19. However, Webber refused a request by Holbrook's attorney, Ed Piraino of Champaign, to let his client out of jail until then.

Holbrook, 20, of the 1100 block of Joanne Lane, Champaign, admitted he took part in beating and kicking Edwin McCraney, 22, of Champaign, on a sidewalk in the 300 block of East Green Street, Champaign, on Sept. 25.

Kicked repeatedly in the head, McCraney lost consciousness in the attack, which was captured on surveillance video from nearby buildings.

It was his beating that apparently prompted Robbie Patton to begin shooting at the kickers. His shots missed them but hit four innocent bystanders, killing one man and wounding three others.

The 20-year-old Patton, of Champaign, is being held on murder and aggravated battery with a firearm charges and is due in court Jan. 10.

Police are still looking for two men believed involved in the attack on McCraney. Cases are unresolved against two others who remain in jail.

Five have now pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing in January. Webber and Judge Tom Difanis will decide what sentences the men should receive. Penalties for aggravated battery range from probation to two to five years in prison.