First wave of UI applicants will learn their fate at 4 p.m.

URBANA — Come 4 p.m. today, about 13,800 high school seniors with Illini aspirations should be very happy. About 8,000 others, not so much.

And 4,000 others — fewer than in the past — will have to wait until February to learn their fate.

It's the first of two decision days for applicants to the University of Illinois, when students who applied by the Nov. 1 "early action" deadline will learn whether they've been admitted, denied or deferred until February. Students who applied for regular admission by Dec. 1 will learn their fate Feb. 3.

After a two-year experiment with a single application deadline, the UI went back to an early-notification option this year. For the past two years, the UI had a single deadline (Dec. 1) and notified all students on the same day in February.

The UI received more than 22,000 early applicants this year, up about 2 percent from 2014, the last time it used the early option, said Andrew Borst, director of undergraduate admissions.

Of those, about 12,000 were accepted into their first-choice major, and 1,800 were admitted to their second choice, Borst said. About 4,000 students were denied admission.

Another 4,000 were deferred, but that's down from the 6,000 who were deferred in 2014 — a sore spot for parents and high school counselors, who complained that it caused confusion and prompted students to choose other schools.

The number of in-state applicants who were deferred dropped by more than half, from 3,700 in 2014 to 1,700 this year.

"That's probably what we're happiest about," Borst said — especially considering the number of in-state applicants was up over both the 2014 admissions cycle and last year, he said. About two-thirds of the 22,000 applicants are from Illinois.

That means, proportionally, more out-of-state and international applicants were deferred or denied admission, he said. The UI has higher admissions standards for nonresident and international students, Borst said.

Deferral decisions

The campus made a concerted effort this year to lower the number of in-state deferrals. Admissions committees in each college were asked to make firm decisions on students who were on the bubble, at the high or low end of the "deferred" lists.

Borst, who chaired the College of Business admissions committee, said they were asked to consider, "Is this someone we think can be competitive, relative to what we can expect to get in the regular admission pool?" If so, the student was accepted. If not, "there's no reason to string this student along any further," he said.

How that affects the overall academic quality of the incoming class won't be clear until the admissions cycle plays out, Borst said. The UI isn't expecting much change in its "yield," the number of admitted students who wind up coming to the university, he said.

"If nothing else, I hope it relieves some of the anxiety," he said, "so students would know if they got in versus having to wait until February, and students knowing they have to look at other options if they don't get in."

Those deferred tend to be students from high-demand programs — in engineering, business, science or math — or those in art, dance, theater or music who still have to go through auditions or portfolio reviews.

Students who were admitted to their second-choice major may not have been competitive enough for their No. 1 program — say, a high-demand major like bioengineering — but were strong enough to be admitted to the UI overall, he said. Those students often try to transfer to their original major later, Borst said.

Students who didn't make the cut for their top choice and didn't list a second choice were simply denied, he said. Students determined to get into the UI are strongly advised to list a second choice, he said.

'Emotions run high'

Either way, students who are unhappy with the outcome will have to wait until next week to call an admissions counselor. The admissions office will close at 3:30 p.m., a half-hour before the decisions are posted, but it will be open Monday and Tuesday to take complaints (or kudos, as the case may be).

"A lot of emotions run high with the immediate reactions," Borst said. "We want people to process it a little bit over the weekend."

In an email to high school counselors Wednesday, Borst wrote: "The point of these phone calls is to provide clarity regarding our admissions process. Please help us remind students and parents that yelling does not change decisions."

In fact, admissions decisions are rarely overturned. And those tend to be cases where new information is provided that might have changed the original decision — extenuating circumstances such as a family illness, for example, Borst said. Grade information from a student's senior year won't do the trick, although the school will consider new ACT scores for students on the deferral list.

Appeals are not encouraged, but an appeal form is available through the student's MyIllini online account. Students are encouraged to talk to the admissions office before submitting an appeal. Counselors can also work with students on a possible transfer plan, the email said.

More merit scholarships going to in-state students

Some good news for middle-class families: the University of Illinois is redirecting about $3.5 million from merit scholarships for out-of-state students to Illinois applicants, based on need.

They're likely to go toward middle-class students — those with family incomes in the $48,000 to $110,000 range, said Andrew Borst, director of undergraduate admissions.

"We're always evaluating the effectiveness of our scholarship programs" in terms of what encourages enrollment and students' overall need, Borst said.

"If we're thinking about how are we going to meet our class goals, from a size and quality perspective, it's really about helping out Illinois residents in the middle-income grouping," he said.

"That's what our new chancellor said when he came in the door — we put a lot of emphasis on low-income students, sometimes at the expense of middle-income students. There's been a growing gap for middle-income students that we need to address," Borst said.

He wasn't sure how many scholarships it would fund, but the total cost of tuition, fees, room and board and other expenses at the UI is estimated at $30,000 to $35,000 a year.