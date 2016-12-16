Police seek pair in shooting at Rantoul Wal-Mart parking lot

Photo by: Google Street View Rantoul police responded to a call of a shooting Thursday evening, Dec. 15, 2016, in the parking lot in front of Wal-Mart, 845 Broadmeadow Drive, shown above in September 2015.

RANTOUL — Police are searching for a man and a woman after a man was injured during a robbery and shooting Thursday night outside the Rantoul Wal-Mart.

Rantoul police Sgt. Justin Bouse said in a release that officers were called to the retailer at 8:08 p.m. on a report of a shooting. When they arrived, witnesses told them both the shooter and the victim had fled the area in different vehicles.

A little later, officers were called to the 1300 block of Harmon Drive to respond to the victim. When they arrived, they found he had injuries to his face that they discovered were the result of glass that had broken during the shooting and not a gunshot.

The victim told officers he was meeting with a female acquaintance and an unknown man in the Wal-Mart parking lot when the man took his money and he tried to get it back. The man produced a handgun and shot at the victim, causing his injuries. The man and woman then fled in a vehicle, heading south on Murray Road.

The victim described the vehicle, which the woman was driving, as a dark-colored minivan, possibly a Chrysler Town and Country. His description of the couple was incomplete.

If you have any information about this crime, please contact Rantoul police at 217-333-8911 or, if wishing to remain anonymous, Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS.